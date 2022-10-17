|
6 burnt during gas line repairs in Dhaka's Jurain
Six people have been injured during an attempt to repair a leaking gas line in the Jurain area of Dhaka's Kadamtali Thana.
The incident occurred around 2:30 am on Saturday, according to Sub Inspector Abul Kalam Azad of Kadamtali Police Station.
Five of the victims - Khalilur Rahman, 45, Siraj, 20, Mohammad Jumman, 19, Azizul Haque, 65, and Abdur Rahman, 60, - have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute for treatment. The sixth victim, 50-year-old Jihad, was released after receiving first aid. -bdnews24.com