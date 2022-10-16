Video
Sunday, 16 October, 2022
Amar Bangladesh Party to apply for  registration to EC

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 434
Staff Correspondent

AB party, which disassociated itself from Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, will submit application to the Election Commission (EC) today to get registration as a political party.
AB Party Convener AFM Sulaiman Chowdhury said this at a press conference at the Supreme Court Bar Association Auditorium on Saturday.
Mojibur Rahman Monju, Member Secretary of AB Party said, "Almost two and a half years ago, we launched 'Amar Bangladesh Party' (AB Party) at a press conference on May 2 in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic."
He said, "During this period we have taken all preparations to get registration as a political party. The journey of our registration is very cumbersome. Besides law enforcement agencies, our former alliance partner, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists harassed us a lot." "Opening a bank account is a requirement of EC but banks were very unhelpful in this regard," Mojibur Rahman also added.







