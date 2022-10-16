Govt to be strict on IPv6 deployment, says Jabbar

Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said that if IPv6 routing deployment is not done, the country's security will be at risk, we must go for Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6).

In this case, the government will take strict action. If necessary, the import of routers that are not capable of carrying 6th generation IP will be stopped.

He gave this warning at the opening ceremony of the 'IPv6 Routing Deployment Workshop' organized by the Internet Service Providers Association, Bangladesh (ISPAB) at Banani, Dhaka on Saturday.

While speaking as the chief guest, the minister also said, "I think it is more logical to give the existing license holders the opportunity to upgrade than to give new licenses to restore order in the Internet service. Bangladesh will not be digital or smart without internet."

Stating that 3 thousand 840 Gbps bandwidth is being used in the country, the minister said that an elderly woman in Bangladesh now wants internet as well as electricity. I got a call from a flood-affected aunt who desperately wanted internet to show her child living abroad the flood situation at home. It can be assumed that by the year 2041, the use of Internet in the country will exceed 4 thousand Gbps. To meet this need we have been connected with SEA-ME-WE-6 submarine network. Coincidentally, with the benefit of additional cable connections, we will reach 13,200 Gbps bandwidth.

While speaking, the ISPAB President Imdadul Haque sought the minister's intervention to ensure a fair environment for internet business.

Nazmul Karim Bhuiyan, general secretary of the organization gave a welcome speech on the occasion. Among others, BTRC Director General Brigadier General Md Ehsanul Kabir and Commerce Ministry IBPC Coordinator and Additional Secretary Abdur Rahim Khan spoke on the event.

The Telecom Minister handed over the memento to APNIC member trainers Abdul Awal and Abu Naser from Bangladesh at the end of the programme.

Besides, ISPAB Senior Vice President Saiful Islam passed a vote of thanks in his speech. He thanked the minister for his assurance to remove the barriers from the way of business environment.

This time, ISPAB is rendering a 3-day long training to 80 people on IPv6 routing deployment.











