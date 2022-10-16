AL subcommittee on science, tech hosting int’l confce on 4IR





The organizers invited research papers on edutech, computer, electrical, and electronics engineering, ICT, regional connectivity, power and energy, space, geo and blue technology, disaster prevention and management, civil and environmental engineering, transport engineering, road connectivity, digital transformation, fintech, climate change, mitigation and adaptation, agrotech, agro economy, biomedical and genetic engineering, health and life science, AI, IoT, robotics, 5G, automated vehicles and mechatronics, chemical, leather and textile engineering, cyber security, professionalism and ethics, big data, machine learning, block chain, business intelligence, nanotechnology, 3D printing, cyber physio technologies, embedded system, applied science, and emerging technologies.

Interested candidates submitted abstracts on the research findings and a brief portfolio by September 30. Preliminarily selected candidates had been notified on October 10.

In the next phase, participants have to submit, by October 25, papers to be presented.

Posters were invited from students interested to participate in the conference.

They submitted their papers and posters by September 30. The winners will be awarded for the best papers and posters on November 4, 5.

Interested candidates paid the registration fee, which was Tk 1,000 for Bangladeshi professionals and USD 100 for foreigners.

Bangladeshi students paid Tk 200 and foreign students USD 50. Event details are available on www.4iref.org. For further information,

Besides, the two-day global conference on this subject, the first of its kind in Bangladesh, will be held at the capital's Engineers' Institution, Bangladesh (IEB). Titled 'International Conference on 4IR for Emerging Future', the event will revolve around the theme 'On the road to building Smart Bangladesh and implementing Delta Plan'.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is emerging as a role model on the global stage in implementing Digital Bangladesh and achieving economic and social growth," said Bangladesh Awami League Science and Technology Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur.















Awami League's subcommittee on science and technology is hosting an international conference on the fourth industrial revolution in order to promote scientific-driven papers that will support the party's promise of a smart Bangladesh and advance national advancement to a higher level.The organizers invited research papers on edutech, computer, electrical, and electronics engineering, ICT, regional connectivity, power and energy, space, geo and blue technology, disaster prevention and management, civil and environmental engineering, transport engineering, road connectivity, digital transformation, fintech, climate change, mitigation and adaptation, agrotech, agro economy, biomedical and genetic engineering, health and life science, AI, IoT, robotics, 5G, automated vehicles and mechatronics, chemical, leather and textile engineering, cyber security, professionalism and ethics, big data, machine learning, block chain, business intelligence, nanotechnology, 3D printing, cyber physio technologies, embedded system, applied science, and emerging technologies.Interested candidates submitted abstracts on the research findings and a brief portfolio by September 30. Preliminarily selected candidates had been notified on October 10.In the next phase, participants have to submit, by October 25, papers to be presented.Posters were invited from students interested to participate in the conference.They submitted their papers and posters by September 30. The winners will be awarded for the best papers and posters on November 4, 5.Interested candidates paid the registration fee, which was Tk 1,000 for Bangladeshi professionals and USD 100 for foreigners.Bangladeshi students paid Tk 200 and foreign students USD 50. Event details are available on www.4iref.org. For further information, [email protected] or +8801550155153Besides, the two-day global conference on this subject, the first of its kind in Bangladesh, will be held at the capital's Engineers' Institution, Bangladesh (IEB). Titled 'International Conference on 4IR for Emerging Future', the event will revolve around the theme 'On the road to building Smart Bangladesh and implementing Delta Plan'."Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is emerging as a role model on the global stage in implementing Digital Bangladesh and achieving economic and social growth," said Bangladesh Awami League Science and Technology Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur.