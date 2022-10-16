Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 11:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL subcommittee on science, tech hosting int’l confce on 4IR

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 438
Staff Correspondent

Awami League's subcommittee on science and technology is hosting an international conference on the fourth industrial revolution in order to promote scientific-driven papers that will support the party's promise of a smart Bangladesh and advance national advancement to a higher level.
The organizers invited research papers on edutech, computer, electrical, and electronics engineering, ICT, regional connectivity, power and energy, space, geo and blue technology, disaster prevention and management, civil and environmental engineering, transport engineering, road connectivity, digital transformation, fintech, climate change, mitigation and adaptation, agrotech, agro economy, biomedical and genetic engineering, health and life science, AI, IoT, robotics, 5G, automated vehicles and mechatronics, chemical, leather and textile engineering, cyber security, professionalism and ethics, big data, machine learning, block chain, business intelligence, nanotechnology, 3D printing, cyber physio technologies, embedded system, applied science, and emerging technologies.
Interested candidates submitted abstracts on the research findings and a brief portfolio by September 30. Preliminarily selected candidates had been notified on October 10.
In the next phase, participants have to submit, by October 25, papers to be presented.
Posters were invited from students interested to participate in the conference.
They submitted their papers and posters by September 30. The winners will be awarded for the best papers and posters on November 4, 5.
Interested candidates paid the registration fee, which was Tk 1,000 for Bangladeshi professionals and USD 100 for foreigners.
Bangladeshi students paid Tk 200 and foreign students USD 50. Event details are available on www.4iref.org. For further information, [email protected] or +8801550155153
Besides, the two-day global conference on this subject, the first of its kind in Bangladesh, will be held at the capital's Engineers' Institution, Bangladesh (IEB). Titled 'International Conference on 4IR for Emerging Future', the event will revolve around the theme 'On the road to building Smart Bangladesh and implementing Delta Plan'.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is emerging as a role model on the global stage in implementing Digital Bangladesh and achieving economic and social growth," said Bangladesh Awami League Science and Technology Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No more jobs for China Gezhouba after girder collapse: Quader
Human chain in Montreal for UN recognition of 1971  genocide by Pak army
Reinstate appointment policy: 40th BCS non-cadres demand
Sheikh Russell Day today
Hajj accord for next year to be signed with KSA by DEC
Brunei Sultan pays homage to Bangabandhu
100 bridges to be opened  countrywide in Oct: Quader
BGB recovers four gold bars from Satkhira


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Saudi Arabia announces $400m aid to Ukraine
Turkish mine explosion kills 25, leaves dozens trapped
Nigeria floods death toll tops 500
New UK finance minister warns some taxes will rise
Turkey mine blast death toll rises to 41
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft