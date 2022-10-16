Video
BNP staged ‘flopped rally’ in Ctg: Hasan

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 422
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud on Saturday commented that BNP held a 'flopped rally' in Chattogram in the name of grand rally after three months of efforts
He also said that terrorists from all over the country were brought to Chattogram and rented hotels. The next day they had a rally. In Chattogram, more people gather in the Jabbarer Boli Khela than BNP's rally. There was no involvement of common people in BNP's gathering. He said this while talking to journalists at Chattogram Circuit House at 11:00am on Saturday. Before this, he participated in the discussion with members of the Awami League and various constituencies in the city, north and south districts.
 Hashan Mahmud said, "Awami League does politics with the people. We will hold public gatherings and marches in every upazila and thana of Chattogram next month. After that, we will hold a district rally in the city."
Regarding the exchange meeting, he said, "BNP has made various objectionable statements from the rally in Chattogram. In that rally, terrorists from different places of Chattogram region gathered. They have chalked out plan to create anarchy in the whole country including Chattogram. In that context we sit today to review the political situation and discuss about our course of action."


