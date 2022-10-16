Early winter veggies arrive, prices prohibitive

Winter vegetables have started to arrive in the capital's kitchen markets but their prices are very high.

Traders said supply of early varieties of winter vegetables including cauliflower, cabbage, beans, radish and spinach is very inadequate.

Vegetable sellers say some winter vegetables have started arriving in the market. As supply is low, their prices have skyrocketed. However, the supply will return to normal by the end of this month. Then the market will stabilize and the price will also come down.

However, there are various types of winter vegetables in the market. These winter vegetables are being sold at very high prices.

Although the buyers complain about this, the sellers say different things. They say that the supply of winter vegetables in the market is very low. All in all, it takes extra cost to reach the customers. So it has to be sold at a higher price. But within the next two weeks, the price may come down a lot.

On Saturday, these pictures were seen while visiting Karwan Bazar and Rampura kitchen markets in the capital.

Beans, turnips and new potatoes are being sold at Tk 120 to Tk 140 per kg and cauliflower and cabbage at Tk 50 per piece. Eggplant, carrot and radish at Tk 80 to Tk 100 per kg. Apart from this, Kankrol, Chichinga, Cucumber, Jinge, and Patol are being sold at the rate of Tk 60 to Tk 80.

In this context, the sellers said the supply of vegetables will increase as winter progresses. Then the price will decrease.

Tanvir Hasan, a vegetable trader in Hatirpool kitchen market in the capital, said that the price of some vegetables in the market has decreased and the price of some vegetables has increased. Beans are a new vegetable in the market, so the price is a little higher. So far only beans from the Jhenaidah region are coming to the markets. Eggplant and tomato prices are the same as before. Last week also the two vegetables were sold at the same price.

Meanwhile, the price of fish has increased over the week. Small size Ruhi at Tk 320 per kg, which was sold at Tk 280 to Tk 290 last week. Pabda fish is being sold at Tk 450 to Tk 600 depending on the size, Bele fish at Tk 750, Tangra fish at Tk 700 per kg. Prawns are being sold at Tk 400 to Tk 1,000, Tilapia, Pangas from Tk 180 to Tk 200, Koi fish at Tk 200 to Tk 250.

If the supply is high, the price will fall. With the ban on catching and selling Hilsa, the prices of other fish have risen.

Saiful Islam said the price of fish varies from time to time, if the supply is high, the price is low. Apart from this, the price of other fish has increased slightly as it is now prohibited to catch or sell Hilsa.

Meanwhile, the price of onions has increased in a week. At the retail level, local onions are selling at Tk 40 to Tk 50 and Indian onions at Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kg.

Loose sugar is being sold at Tk 95 per kg, packet sugar at Tk 100 and red sugar at Tk 105. Local lentils are being sold at Tk 140 and imported lentils at Tk 100 per kg.

This week, per dozen farm chicken eggs are being sold at Tk 140, duck eggs at Tk 190 to Tk 195 and local chicken eggs at Tk 210 to Tk 220.

The price of broiler chicken is Tk 180 per kg, layer chicken is Tk 290 and sonali chicken is Tk 310 to Tk 320. Beef is being sold at Tk 700 to Tk 750 per kg and mutton at Tk 1,000 per kg in the market.

The buyers said the price of everything is increasing in the market. If this continues, after a few days you will have to stop eating.

Hamidur Rahman, who came to buy vegetables from Shantinagar kitchen market in the capital, told the Daily Observer, "The prices of all vegetables were going up. So I do not dare to ask for the price of vegetables. Even a bag full of money cannot be filled with vegetables."

Murad Hossain, a retailer in the market, said, "I went to the Karwan Bazar kitchen market and saw that the prices of most vegetables including beans, tomatoes, karla and patol have gone up."

"So I did not bring new vegetables. Not only me, no one in this market brings vegetables, everyone is bringing radishes for sale, he added.

Golam Rahman, President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has advised to give importance to the transportation and storage of products as it is the reason for the price increase of various products including vegetables in the market.

He told this correspondent, "We should develop a system of preservation of raw products produced by our farmers. But that has not happened in our transportation, nor in marketing. Because our daily products are exchanged more, the middlemen take more of the profits."

Meanwhile, according to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources, the farmers are continuing to cultivate winter vegetables side by side with the early varieties to earn more profits.











