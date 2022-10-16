Video
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 11:59 PM
Home Back Page

Jagannath Hall Roof Collapse

DU observes Mourning Day

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 486
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Saturday observed Mourning Day, commemorating the tragic deaths of students, employees and guests in a building collapse at the university's Jagannath Hall in 1985.
On this day, a total of 39 people, including 26 students, died as the roof of the auditorium of the former Assembly Building collapsed. To mark the day, the university authorities held various programmes and hoisted black flags atop all student dormitories and flew the university flag at half-mast. Students, teachers, officials and employees of the university led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman placed wreaths at Jagannath Hall at 7:30am.


