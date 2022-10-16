Gas supply falls in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 15: Supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has declined alarmingly in Chattogram resulting in shut down of four power plants as well as Chattogram Urea Fertiliser Factory Limited (CUFL) and Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO).

The affected power plants are Raojan unit-1 and 2 with a capacity tom produce 40 MW of electricity and Shikalbaha Power Plant capable to produce 225 MW of electricity while the affected fertilizer factories include Chattogram Urea Fertilizer Limited (CUFL) and (KAFCO).

Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL) officials said that daily production of LNG by two floating plants has declined to 420 million cubic feet.

They said that the floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs) were developed by Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal for Petrobangla with production capacity of 1,000 million cft, that is 500 million cft each.

These units now produce at 50 per cent of their capacity due to price rise in the global market, they said.

Production at 50 per cent of capacity would continue until the price falls in the world market.

Now, the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) gets around 250 million cft of CNG against the demand of 471 million Cft, said KDGCL sources.

The CUFL and KAFCO would go for maintenance, their officials said, adding that they have requested the KGDCL to resume supply of 80 million cft of gas to these fertiliser factories.

KGDCL, however, said that it would not be able to supply gas as demanded.

PDB sources said that power generations by 225 MW Recycle Power Plant, the 40 MW power plant and Raojan power plant-1 and 2 would remain suspended due gas supply shortage.

They expressed the hope that power generation by these plants would resume with increased gas supply.

After LNG price increased in the global, the government decided to stop its imports.

Energy Ministry officials said that the two FSRUs used to import LNG, using two LNG terminals commissioned in 2018.















