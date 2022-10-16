Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 11:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Gas supply falls in Ctg

4 power plants, CUFL, KAFCO shut down

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 459
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 15: Supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has declined alarmingly in Chattogram resulting in shut down of four power plants as well as Chattogram Urea Fertiliser Factory Limited (CUFL) and Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO).
The affected power plants are Raojan unit-1 and 2 with a capacity tom produce 40 MW of electricity  and Shikalbaha Power Plant capable to produce 225 MW of electricity while the affected fertilizer factories include Chattogram Urea Fertilizer Limited (CUFL) and (KAFCO).
Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL) officials said that  daily production of LNG by two floating plants has declined to 420 million cubic feet.
They said that the floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs) were developed by Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal for Petrobangla with production capacity of 1,000 million cft, that is  500 million cft each.
These units now produce at 50 per cent of their capacity due to price rise in the global market, they said.
Production at 50 per cent of capacity would continue until the price falls in the world market.
Now, the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) gets around 250 million cft of CNG against the demand of 471 million Cft, said KDGCL sources.
The CUFL and KAFCO would go for maintenance, their officials said, adding that they have requested the KGDCL to resume  supply of 80 million cft of gas to these fertiliser factories.
KGDCL, however, said that it would not be able to supply gas as  demanded.
PDB sources said that power generations by 225 MW Recycle Power Plant, the 40 MW power plant and Raojan power plant-1 and 2 would remain suspended due gas supply shortage.
They expressed the hope that power generation by these plants would resume with increased gas supply.
After LNG price increased in the global, the government decided to stop its imports.
Energy Ministry officials said that the two FSRUs used to import LNG, using two LNG terminals commissioned in 2018.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No more jobs for China Gezhouba after girder collapse: Quader
Human chain in Montreal for UN recognition of 1971  genocide by Pak army
Reinstate appointment policy: 40th BCS non-cadres demand
Sheikh Russell Day today
Hajj accord for next year to be signed with KSA by DEC
Brunei Sultan pays homage to Bangabandhu
100 bridges to be opened  countrywide in Oct: Quader
BGB recovers four gold bars from Satkhira


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Saudi Arabia announces $400m aid to Ukraine
Turkish mine explosion kills 25, leaves dozens trapped
Nigeria floods death toll tops 500
New UK finance minister warns some taxes will rise
Turkey mine blast death toll rises to 41
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft