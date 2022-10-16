4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Oct 15: Four people died after a bus crashed into a stationary rickshaw van in Gazipur on Saturday.

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Telipara around 8:30am, said Md Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

Police were able to identify three of the victims. They are 40-year-old Borhan, the van driver, 35-year-old Yunus, a fish trader, and 32-year-old Sohrab, a pedestrian.

The bodies have been sent to the morgue of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur for autopsy, according to the police.

A Teknogpara-bound Basumati Paribahan bus slammed into a van carrying fish, which was parked on the side of the road, said Alamgir. Four people died on the spot.

The bus was seized and sent to a dumping ground, but the driver managed to flee, Alamgir added.











