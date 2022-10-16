Fintech startup Taptap Send attracting migrants

Fintech startup Taptap Send is becoming a household name for expatriates for sending money to Bangladesh from abroad, being one of the only few apps to offer no-fee transfers at great rates and instant bank transfers along with bKash options.

With its simple remittance app, Taptap Send has made it convenient for Bangladeshis living overseas to just tap, tap and send money to their loved ones back home.

Taptap Send's money transfer app allows users to send money from the USA, UK, Canada and European countries to more than 20 countries, including Bangladesh. Taptap Send is also set to launch its operations in the UAE soon.

Taptap Send enables a variety of communities to send money back home with the tap of a few buttons at a more competitive rate than other money transfer platforms while maintaining global standards.

Taptap Send has also ensured convenience for the customers as they can send their hard-earned money through any bank or mobile financial services like bKash. As a result, Bangladeshis residing abroad can easily overcome the large international barrier of foreign remittance due to the rapid nature of the money transfer.

Taptap Send also ensures a secure transaction system, with in-built protection against fraudulence. It also offers a refund system for customers after proper verification, in case of unauthorized transfers. Moreover, the Customer Support Team responds to inquiries quite promptly.

Taptap Send has also collaborated with several influencers in Bangladesh to uphold its brand, including collaboration in Habib Wahid's recently released music video 'Beni Khuley'.

Moreover, the ODI captain of the national cricket team, Tamim Iqbal, recently became the brand ambassador for Taptap Send Bangladesh. Furthermore, the Bangladesh segment of Taptap Send's business operations is supervised by Bangladeshi personnel, from both at home and abroad.

As a result, Taptap Send emphasizes how to best serve the Bangladeshi people and addresses the needs of the community with particular care.

Founded during the summer of 2018, Taptap Send now has more than 500,000 users across the globe. Taptap Send is also actively working on making the UN Sustainable Development Goal of bringing cross-border remittance costs to <3% by 2030.

Taptap Send is free to download from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Taptap Send is currently available in 46 US States, except for New York, Texas, Louisiana, and Hawaii - states in which Taptap Send is excited to launch its services once its license is approved.