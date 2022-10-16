Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 11:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates A380 service to India's Bengaluru from Oct 30

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Desk

Emirates A380 service to India's Bengaluru from Oct 30

Emirates A380 service to India's Bengaluru from Oct 30

Emirates' flagship A380 made a landmark touchdown on Friday, October 14 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, marking the first commercial flight to the South Indian city's airport of the world's largest passenger aircraft.  
However, travellers to and from Bengaluru will be able to travel on the Emirates A380 starting from October 30, says a press release.
Emirates flight EK562 with 224 passengers on board took off on Friday  from Dubai International Airport at 10:00 am and landed in Bengaluru at 15:40 pm local time, and was welcomed by Kempegowda International Airport, in the presence of aviation fans, media and special guests representing the aviation and travel industries and diplomatic missions, amongst others.
Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates, said: "India is a vast market with high demand for our services to destinations across our network, and we are especially pleased to extend our A380 offering to include an additional point in the country."
Following the symbolic welcome ceremony, Emirates cabin crew showcased the interiors of its latest four-class A380 aircraft, featuring Premium Economy, to government officials and guests.
Emirates launched its first A380 service in India on the Dubai-Mumbai route in 2014 and Bengaluru will become the second city in India to be served by the iconic aircraft.
Currently, Emirates operates the A380 to over 30 destinations across the globe and plans to deploy the popular aircraft to over 40 destinations by March 2023.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SIBL holds quarterly business conference
AB Bank gets J.P. Morgan award
Sonali Bank holds business discussion meeting in Khulna
Bangladesh to host International Electric Expo in March 2023
Eight BD firms participate at SIAL Paris Fair-2022
HDFC Bank reports profit up 20pc
Maddhapara Hard Rock Company resumes production


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Saudi Arabia announces $400m aid to Ukraine
Turkish mine explosion kills 25, leaves dozens trapped
Nigeria floods death toll tops 500
New UK finance minister warns some taxes will rise
Turkey mine blast death toll rises to 41
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft