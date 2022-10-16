Ghorasal Polash Urea Factory to go into production by 2023

The country's largest fertilizer factory, Ghorasal Polash Urea Fertilizer Factory, is expected to go into production by the end of 2023.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited (MHI) and China National Chemical Engineering No 7 Construction Co Ltd (CC-7) are jointly building the factory, with an annual production capacity of 9.24 lakh metric tons.

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) is implanting the project at a cost of around Taka 15,500.21 crore. Around 80 percent construction work has so far been completed.

Out of the total project cost, Taka 4,580.21 crore comes from the government exchequer while Taka 10,920 crore from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFG Limited (MUFG) and the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) as commercial loan.

Talking to BSS, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana said after completion of the construction of Ghorasal Polash Urea Fertilizer Factory, it will be the largest factory in the country's industrial sector.

The project will change the living standard of the local people and will create huge employment opportunities," she added.

She said the new factory will be "modern, sophisticated, energy efficient and green" fertilizer factory. It will help the reduce import of urea fertilizer and save hard-earned foreign currency.

She mentioned that Bangladesh may not require importing urea fertilizer from 2025 as the government is conducting feasibility study for two more fertilizer factories.

Project Director Md Rajiour Rahman Mollick said the government has a plan to produce some 2,800 metric tons of granular urea a day in Ghorasal Polash Urea Fertilizer Factory, which is being built now around two existing fertilizer factories - Ghorasal Urea Fertilizer Factory Limited (UFFL) and Polash Urea Fertilizer Factory Limited (PUFFL).

The production capacity per day will be about three times higher than that of the existing two fertilizer factories.

Explaining further the environmental issues, he said it is the first fertilizer factory in Bangladesh where the environmental pollutant Carbon-Di-Oxide (CO2) will be captured from the primary reformer flue gas and the production of urea fertilizer will increase (about 10pc ) by using the captured CO2.








