Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 11:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ghorasal Polash Urea Factory to go into production by 2023

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

The country's largest fertilizer factory, Ghorasal Polash Urea Fertilizer Factory, is expected to go into production by the end of 2023.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited (MHI) and China National Chemical Engineering No 7 Construction Co Ltd (CC-7) are jointly building the factory, with an annual production capacity of 9.24 lakh metric tons.
Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) is implanting the project at a cost of around Taka 15,500.21 crore. Around 80 percent construction work has so far been completed.
Out of the total project cost, Taka 4,580.21 crore comes from the government exchequer while Taka 10,920 crore from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFG Limited (MUFG) and the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) as commercial loan.
Talking to BSS, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana said after completion of the construction of Ghorasal Polash Urea Fertilizer Factory, it will be the largest factory in the country's industrial sector.
The project will change the living standard of the local people and will create huge employment opportunities," she added.
She said the new factory will be "modern, sophisticated, energy efficient and green" fertilizer factory. It will help the reduce import of urea fertilizer and save hard-earned foreign currency.
She mentioned that Bangladesh may not require importing urea fertilizer from 2025 as the government is conducting feasibility study for two more fertilizer factories.
Project Director Md Rajiour Rahman Mollick said the government has a plan to produce some 2,800 metric tons of granular urea a day in Ghorasal Polash Urea Fertilizer Factory, which is being built now around two existing fertilizer factories - Ghorasal Urea Fertilizer Factory Limited (UFFL) and Polash Urea Fertilizer Factory Limited (PUFFL).
The production capacity per day will be about three times higher than that of the existing two fertilizer factories.
Explaining further the environmental issues, he said it is the first fertilizer factory in Bangladesh where the environmental pollutant Carbon-Di-Oxide (CO2) will be captured from the primary reformer flue gas and the production of urea fertilizer will increase (about 10pc ) by using the captured CO2.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SIBL holds quarterly business conference
AB Bank gets J.P. Morgan award
Sonali Bank holds business discussion meeting in Khulna
Bangladesh to host International Electric Expo in March 2023
Eight BD firms participate at SIAL Paris Fair-2022
HDFC Bank reports profit up 20pc
Maddhapara Hard Rock Company resumes production


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Saudi Arabia announces $400m aid to Ukraine
Turkish mine explosion kills 25, leaves dozens trapped
Nigeria floods death toll tops 500
New UK finance minister warns some taxes will rise
Turkey mine blast death toll rises to 41
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft