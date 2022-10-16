Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 11:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Hyundai to break ground on $5.5b Georgia plant this month

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Hyundai to break ground on $5.5b Georgia plant this month

Hyundai to break ground on $5.5b Georgia plant this month

Oct 15: South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said Friday it will break ground this month on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the United States.
Hyundai plans to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units. The Oct 25 groundbreaking for the Hyundai Group "metaplant" in Savannah, Georgia is part of the Hyundai Group's "commitment of $10 billion by 2025 to foster future mobility in the US, including production of EVs," the company said. The groundbreaking comes amid anger from Korea and the European Union over US electric vehicle tax policy.
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by Biden in August, requires EVs assembled in North America to qualify for tax credits in the United States, but excluded Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Corp from EV subsidies, as they do not yet make the vehicles there, along with major European automakers.
The law made about 70% of EVs immediately ineligible for the tax credits of up to $7,500 per vehicle.
Biden has expressed willingness to continue talks with South Korea over recent US legislation that denies subsidies to most foreign makers of electric vehicles (EVs), South Korea said earlier this month.
Biden has also repeatedly praised investments by major foreign automakers to build electric vehicles and battery plants in the United States, including an announcement on Tuesday by Honda Motor and LG Energy that they would locate a $4.4 billion battery plant in Ohio.
Biden gave the assurance in a letter to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who had asked the US president last month for help to allay Seoul's concerns that the new US rules would hurt South Korea's automakers, Reuters reported.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SIBL holds quarterly business conference
AB Bank gets J.P. Morgan award
Sonali Bank holds business discussion meeting in Khulna
Bangladesh to host International Electric Expo in March 2023
Eight BD firms participate at SIAL Paris Fair-2022
HDFC Bank reports profit up 20pc
Maddhapara Hard Rock Company resumes production


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Saudi Arabia announces $400m aid to Ukraine
Turkish mine explosion kills 25, leaves dozens trapped
Nigeria floods death toll tops 500
New UK finance minister warns some taxes will rise
Turkey mine blast death toll rises to 41
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft