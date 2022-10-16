Bangladesh gets huge response at NY Trade Fair

Bangladesh has received huge response from the visitors at 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair 2022' to build 'Brand Bangladesh' abroad by promoting Bangladesh's vibrant culture and tradition.

The three-day 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair' was held from September 23 to September 25 in New York, the USA.

Muktdhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce organised the day and trade fair at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York, said a press release here today.

Founder and President of the Mark Jeff Muktdhara New York, Biswajit Saha said in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, the "Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair 2022" provided the platform for Bangladeshi companies to showcase their products and services.

The event was designed to be a perfect amalgamation of Bangladeshi trade and cultural showcase aiming to contribute towards facilitating USA-Bangladesh bilateral trade by bringing noted delegates from the USA and Bangladesh along with business conglomerates and investors, he added.

The sessions included - "Investment Opportunities in Bangladesh and Promoting Bangladeshi Products in the North American Market", "Bangladesh's Digital Revolution: IT Outsourcing in Bangladesh, Quality services at Low Cost", "Digital Applications at Massive Scale-Rise of Bangladesh", "Celebrating 50 Years of USA-Bangladesh Relations" and "Role of NRB intellectuals and professionals in the development of Bangladesh Women Empowerment: Break the Bias USA-Bangladesh Health Consortium". -BSS







