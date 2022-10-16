Video
BD RMG industry praised globally for safety strides

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh is globally recognized and praised as one of the safest and greenest apparel sourcing destinations in the world and it has boosted buyers' confidence.
"Its (RMG) impressive achievements have boosted the trust and confidence of global buyers in the garments with Made in Bangladesh tag," he said while speaking at a webinar in the city.
He said RMG industry has continued its all-out efforts to grow in a manner that is sustainable and uphold positive impacts globally.
The webinar organized by International Trade Center (ITC) where he detailed the strides how BGMEA has made RMG industry of Bangladesh one of the safest and greenest industries in the world.
UNB adds: Faruque shed lights on the best practices and initiatives of BGMEA and the clothing sector in Bangladesh at large and Bangladesh has earned global accolades for remarkable strides in workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers' rights and welfare.
He praised ITC for featuring the commendable good practices of Bangladesh's RMG industry in the Good Practices in the Global Apparel Industry which is the latest publication launched by the ITC.
BGMEA has been selected in the publication as a case study of best practices in the category of "Effective management of industry. While the recognition will inspire us to pursue the excellence, it will motivate other countries to follow the suit," he said.
Dr. Rajesh Bheda CEO of Rajesh Bheda Consulting; Tuli Cooray, Secretary General, Joint Apparel Association Forum, Sri Lanka; and Dr. Prof. Vandana Bhandari of National Institute of Fashion Technology, India also spoke in the webinar moderated by Delphine Clement, ICT Programme Officer.
BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry of Bangladesh places utmost importance to sustainability adding that having the highest number of green factories in Bangladesh is the glowing example of our commitment towards sustainability.
He said BGMEA has taken an initiative of industry wide "ESG Digital Cloud based data disclosure Platform" through which all member factories would be disclosing their data in the digital platform to enable BGMEA to develop an industry ESG dash board.
BGMEA has published its "Sustainability Strategic ESG vision 2030" that looks into all ESG issues pertinent to the industry and is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and Bangladesh's National Priority Indicators.
He said BGMEA has established the "Centre of innovation efficiency and OSH" to support the industry to enhance sustainability and boost productivity and innovation within the sector.
Faruque Hassan invited all to visit "Made in Bangladesh Week" which will be organized by BGMEA in Dhaka on 12-18 November 2022 to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry globally.


