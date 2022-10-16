realme with Apeiruss to release music video

Youth-favorite smartphone brand realme is all set to launch its newest smartphone C30 on Monday next at 12PM when the 1st episode of realme Hustle will be introduced, and unveil a new music video of the popular EDM music composer and DJ-duo Apeiruss, featuring realme Hustle champion rapper.

To participate in the realme C30 launching event and win a realme C30, aspirants may click this link: https://fb.me/e/1TAQ7KmCc , saya a press release.

The device is going to deliver the best performance in segment with Unisoc T612 powerful processor, scoring 210,036 on AnTuTu benchmarks (Close to MTK G88) according to realme's lab test report. This will ensure powerful and stable performance to the device, to provide amazing user experience.

Moreover, the realme C30 is going to bring design innovation to the entry level segment. With a stylish outlook, this device is going to boast a Vertical Stripe Design as thin as 8.5mm. Adding to that, a 6.5-inch large display will make it a companion for entertainment to the users. realme always does something special for the youth while launching new smartphones.

This time, realme has joined hands with Apeiruss to produce a music video that will feature Black Zang, Tasnim Anika along with realme Hustle's champion rapper Black Voltage. Along with them, the top 3 rappers from the 1st episode of Realme Hustle contest will be present in the event. Farabi from Projukty tech channel will also be there to share details about the new device.

This music video is the first ever production from realme Hustle, a platform dedicated to discover young talents from all around the country. To unearth music geniuses, realme Hustle searched rappers throughout the country, and finally selected three rappers as winners.

The teaser of the music video was released on Saturday whereas full video will be out on Monday. Meanwhile, 1st episode of realme Hustle will be showcased during the launching event. Produced by Apeiruss, the music video will feature the winner of realme Hustle. realme is committed to ensuring superior performance in smartphones.

The brand has always prioritized the needs and wants of the youth. Keeping that view in mind, great features have been added to the phone to fit the needs of the youth. The C30 will reflect on realme's commitment to providing the best smartphone experience at the best price.







