BD's Mazadul lectures on trade block at Chandigarh Univ



Md Mazadul Hoque

Hoque delivered lecture on "Necessity of Trade Block in Asia Region" at international expert session organized by Chandigarh University held on Saturday.

Mazadul Hoque is an economic affairs analyst and economic commentator in Bangladesh. As economist, he is involvement with Parliamentarians CAUCUS on Migration and Development of Bangladesh Parliament, says a press release.

He continuously talks as panelists in economic, trade and business related- programs held at home and abroad. He is an author of the book titled "Macroeconomic Issues: Bangladesh Perspective".

He is a member of United Nations Association of Bangladesh ( UNAB) guided by Foreign Ministry. Previously, Mr Hoque gave lecture at Chandigarh University on "Regional Connectivity: South Asia Perspective".













