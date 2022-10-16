

Daraz Summit 2022 connects sellers, entrepreneurs

The main objective of the summit was to announce Daraz's latest tech improvements and upcoming features to the sellers. The event aimed at connecting sellers and entrepreneurs with the transforming digital technologies adopted by Daraz. Major discussions regarding this year's 11.11 campaign were also made at the Seller Summit 2022, says a press release.

At the event, Bjarke Mikkelsen, Group CEO of Daraz, was present, in addition to other officials from Daraz Bangladesh. Director General (Additional Secretary) of National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate, AHM Shafikuzzaman was present as the chief guest of the event. Besides, sellers and entrepreneurs registered with Daraz were also in attendance among the guests.

The Seller Summit discussed how sellers in the e-commerce range can conduct their operations in a simpler and more efficient way with Daraz, through incorporation of modern technology.

It shed light on the current dynamics of the e-commerce ecosystem in Bangladesh and explored Daraz's role in uplifting communities in the country.

They further held discussions regarding Daraz Express Delivery, Seller Promo Tools - such as Free Shipping and Vouchers, Daraz Advertising Solution, Seller Development Program, Payment Partner Announcement, Daraz Customer Loyalty Program and Daraz Live. Moreover, the Seller Summit announced the numerous upcoming features and initiatives Daraz will be offering, ranging from the world's biggest sale campaign 11.11, to the usage of the newest attributes of the Daraz App.

The 11.11 campaign was one of the core discussion points of the summit, highlighting its importance, its scopes, and how sellers can benefit from it. Key attraction points of the upcoming campaign for the consumers were also discussed. The 11.11 campaign will come with deals worth BDT 1.8 million, in addition to huge discounts of up to 50 percent with seller participation of over 20,000, for a wide range of options. Moreover, countdown campaign will also begin on November 01, and will continue till the eve of the main campaign, November 10, 2022, offering attractive discounts and deals including vouchers, free shipping, etc.

On the occasion, Director General (Additional Secretary) of National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate, AHM Shafikuzzaman said "Daraz began eight years ago with only five employees, with the satisfaction and love of customers, Daraz now has over 6000 employees and 50,000 registered sellers. As the number of sellers has increased, so has the seller's responsibility due to the closed-box policy.

"I urge every seller to conduct their business legally and in accordance with the rules and regulations, as this will aid in the future growth of both them and Daraz. We hope that in the coming days, the Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection, in collaboration with e-commerce platforms, will contribute equally to the resolution of any consumer problem." At the event, sellers were awarded across various categories for their contributions to both society and Daraz.













