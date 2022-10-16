New shop owners society BSOBS launched



Leaders of the newly formed Bangladesh Shop Owners and Businessmen Society holding a press conference at the National Press Club on Thursday last.

The name of this new organisation was announced in a press conference held at the Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia Auditorium of the National Press Club, Dhaka on Thursday.

Bangladesh Shop Owners and Businessmen Society President Tawfiq Ehsan said: "There are many business-oriented organisations in Bangladesh. Most business organizations are based on specific business classes, which have been working only to protect their own interests. They are not equally effective in protecting the interests of traders in all regions over the country. Bangladesh Shop Owners and Businessmen Society will fill up this deficiency".

BSOBS General Secretary Zowardar Mostak Ahmed, Dhaka Motor Parts Traders Welfare Association President Md. Shahidur Rahman, President of Bangladesh Computer Association Engineer Subrata Sarkar, Elephant Road Shop Owners Cooperative Society General Secretary Anisul Mannan Shahed, Steel Furniture Owners Welfare Association President Md Saif Ullah Khan (Noman), Eastern Plus Shopping Complex Shop Owners Association General Secretary Zafar Ahmed and others are also present there.













