Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 11:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Russia war most important factor slowing growth: IMF

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

WASHINGTON, Oct 15: Russia's war in Ukraine is the "single most important element" slowing economic growth and generating global instability, the chair of a key IMF committee said on Friday.
Nadia Calvino's remarks came as finance ministers and central bankers gathered in Washington for the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, which focused on the war, soaring inflation and the climate crisis.
There has been a "very strong call" throughout the week for Russia to stop its war against Ukraine, said Calvino, who is chair of the International Monetary and Financial Committee and also Spain's economy minister.
"The war is the single most important element slowing down growth and generating inflation, volatility, energy and food insecurity and uncertainty," she told a press conference, describing peace as a key economic policy tool.
But the committee, which Russia is involved in, failed to reach an agreement on a communique as Russia blocked a consensus, Calvino added.
Instead, she issued a chair's statement recognizing that the pandemic and war were "weighing heavily on economic activity" with significant impact on livelihoods.
The statement also said countries welcomed voluntary contributions to facilitate financial assistance to Ukraine.
On Thursday, the Group of 20 major economies closed talks in Washington without issuing a joint communique either, as in its last two gatherings, with the group also divided over Russia's invasion and as a US-Saudi feud intensified.
"Stop the war... Wouldn't you be thinking that this is a more straightforward way to get the world economy in better shape?" IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva asked at the Friday press briefing.
This week, the International Monetary Fund said more than a third of the global economy is headed for contraction this year or next, cautioning that the three biggest economies will continue to stall.
The fund trimmed its world growth forecast to 2.7 percent in 2023, and its chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas cautioned that the next year would feel like a recession for many people.
Throughout its meetings of financial chiefs this week, the crisis lender stressed that the priority was for central banks to continue tightening monetary policy to rein in inflation, and for governments to keep their budgets tight.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SIBL holds quarterly business conference
AB Bank gets J.P. Morgan award
Sonali Bank holds business discussion meeting in Khulna
Bangladesh to host International Electric Expo in March 2023
Eight BD firms participate at SIAL Paris Fair-2022
HDFC Bank reports profit up 20pc
Maddhapara Hard Rock Company resumes production


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Saudi Arabia announces $400m aid to Ukraine
Turkish mine explosion kills 25, leaves dozens trapped
Nigeria floods death toll tops 500
New UK finance minister warns some taxes will rise
Turkey mine blast death toll rises to 41
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft