Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 11:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Yellen says China a 'barrier' in African debt relief

Published : Sunday, 16 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 413

WASHINGTON, Oct 15: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen accused China on Friday of obstructing efforts to provide debt relief to African countries and other developing nations at IMF and World Bank talks in Washington.
Yellen took aim at Beijing at several events during the groups' annual meetings in the US capital this week.
At talks with European Union finance ministers, she said the situation of African countries and other developing nations was "tremendously worrisome."
But "very few" have asked for their debt to be treated through a G20 mechanism known as the common framework, and of those only one -- Chad -- has succeeded, she said.
"China is an important factor in why that's not working. China is the biggest creditor in these countries and China is not participating constructively," Yellen told EU counterparts.
Later at a news conference, she said G7 finance ministers had a meeting with colleagues from African nations.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SIBL holds quarterly business conference
AB Bank gets J.P. Morgan award
Sonali Bank holds business discussion meeting in Khulna
Bangladesh to host International Electric Expo in March 2023
Eight BD firms participate at SIAL Paris Fair-2022
HDFC Bank reports profit up 20pc
Maddhapara Hard Rock Company resumes production


Latest News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Bangladesh, Brunei agree on energy cooperation
Elections will be held in line with country's constitution: Quader
Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid
'Made in Bangladesh Week' on Nov 12-18: BGMEA
History won't forgive Khairul Haque for scrapping caretaker system: Fakhrul
Idol at Jhenidah temple vandalised as per BCL leader's plan: Police
Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC in Rifat murder case
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday
Most Read News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Saudi Arabia announces $400m aid to Ukraine
Turkish mine explosion kills 25, leaves dozens trapped
Nigeria floods death toll tops 500
New UK finance minister warns some taxes will rise
Turkey mine blast death toll rises to 41
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft