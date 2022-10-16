4R Roadmap on solid waste can make a great leap: Experts

Experts have emphasized on collecting 100 per cent garbage from all the city corporations and municipalities to turn solid wastes into resources, including organic fertilizer.

They also think that such venture can be possible by following the method called 4R Roadmap on solid waste management which may lead to a great revolution in the agriculture sector of Bangladesh.

They said this at a roundtable discussion titled '4R Roadmap on Solid Waste Management' jointly organised by the Daily Bhorer Kagoj and Dushtha Shasthya Kendra (DSK Consortium) ( DSK, CUP, BARCIK and in Sights) at the Conference Room of Bhorer Kagoj on Thursday.

The event is an initiative of the Dhaka CALLING project under the Promoting Advocacy and Rights Activity (PAR) with the support of USAID and technical support from Counterpart International.

The major objective of the event is to discuss the policy gaps and loopholes for initiating legislative discussion regarding policy and law implementation for pollution-free Dhaka City. The main focus of the discussion is how '4R Roadmap on Solid Waste Management' can be aligned to the vision statement of the government so that efficient policy options can be pursued, adopted and negotiated with the government for better implementations through media engagement.

Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, was present as chief guest while the event was chaired by Dr Dibalok Singha, Executive Director of Dushtha Shasthya Kendra (DSK)

Mayor Atiqul said that government is struggling to manage the increasing volume of solid waste.

"Can you imagine Dhaka City (where about 2 crore people are residing) alone is generating 6,500 tonnes of wastes every day. The volume is so high that now there is no space remains where we can keep. So we are looking for new space and if such trend goes on that means we will lose our lands," he said.

He also urged other stakeholders including private sector to take this solid wastes to find out the possible business prospects.

"It is a fact that right now we cannot handle these wastes anymore, all the dumping grounds in Dhaka city have become filled up with wastes and there is no scope to dump more wastes. I urge you, if possible, to please take these wastes and do what many countries are doing with solid wastes for various business purposes," he added.

Besides Mohammad Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Superintendent Engineer Abul Hasnat Md Ashraful Alam, Executive Engineer and Project Director of Dhaka South City Corporation ( DSCC), Dr Md Safiullah Siddik Bhuyan, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association ( BELA) Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Assistant Professor of North South University Kazi Haque, Chief of Party Mainuddin Ahmed of Counterpart International, Chief Operating Officer of Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation Abdullah Al Muyeed, ITN-BUET Project Manager Alauddin Ahmed, Water Aid Director Partha Hafaz Shaikh, Federation member Fatema Akhter and Youth Group Member Hena Akhter Rupa and Shahinoor Akhtar also spoke at the event.

Dr. Ijaz Hossain, former Dean of BUET presented the keynote paper, said that instead of incinerating the solid waste, the government can recycle it and transform new product such as natural compost and use it in the lands.

Sorting out these waste following the 4R Roadmap methods and transforms these materials in to organic fertilizer can show a new hope for our agriculture, he said.

"We can use these transformed wastes of organic fertilizers in our lands which remains infertile for long due to excessive use of pesticides and chemicals. This is a great example and source of nature based solution which government has included in its NAP policy to combat the negative impact of climate change," he added.

Expressing his worries about the current collection of wastes, he said that currently 60 to 70 per cent waste is being collected from households.

"In this case , if we fail to collect 100 per cent waste, then none of initiatives is being taken both by government and private, all will go in vain," he said.

Referring to the India's National Green Tribunal (NGT) to monitor the management system of solid waste, he said Bangladesh government should introduce such institution.

The 4R waste management strategies include reduce (minimize the amount of waste produced, reuse (use materials more than once), recycle/ compost/ recover (use materials to make new products) and disposal (safe disposal of waste to landfill).

Swapan Bhattacharya, Minister of State for Local Government Rural Development and Cooperatives, said that solid waste management is a crisis among the common people.

"This is a huge problem, we have to find out a proper way to control it," he said.

The reason behind this crisis is per capita income, which is increasing so we can avail the quality food which is being packaged.

"As a result, waste is increasing. Whatever it is! Now we have to think about how to solve it," he added.

Dr Dibalok Singha, Executive Director of DSK, said that the school curriculum should include the issue of solid waste and how it negatively impacted our environment.

"If we teach school children what is waste, how to use it, then they will become educated about it from childhood. As a result, we will be able to properly manage the solid waste," he said.

Referring to the present status of marginalised groups including slum people and waste pickers, he said that they lack health hygiene management, therefore, government must ensure their occupational health and safety issues, water and sanitation availability in STS and insurance support.

BELA's Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan said that the behavioural change of the people is the vital to bring a positive change in waste management.

"We need to launch a massive awareness through media about negative impacts of solid waste so that people will gradually change their habit of throwing wastes here and there," she added.

A youth representative from slum dwellers said that if the government fixes Tk 50 per month instead of Tk 100 for their waste collection bill, it will be a great favour considering their social and economic status.

Shymal Datta, Editor, the Daily Bhorer Kagoj, moderated the event.