150,000 smuggled memory cards worth Tk 31.5m seized at HSIA

Customs authorities at Hazrat Shahjalal Inter-national Airport in Dhaka have seized 150,0000 memory cards smuggled into the country under the guise of a fabric shipment.

Four employees of Flyboard Express Courier Service Ltd were detained in connection with the

incident on Thursday, said Sanzida Khanam, Deputy Director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Circle.

They have been identified as Mamun Hossain Molla, Tariqul Islam, Rafiqul Islam and Kabir Mia.

The courier company issued a declaration of a fabric shipment while illegally importing memory cards worth Tk 31.5 million from Hong Kong in its place.

The employees of the firm were detained during their attempt to unload the products from the cargo bay at the airport's Import Cargo Complex, the authorities said on Friday.

