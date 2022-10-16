Putin says more 'massive' strikes against Ukraine not necessary 'for now'

ASTANA, Oct 14: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he does not plan more "massive" strikes against Ukraine "for now" and that the Kremlin's aim was not to "destroy" the pro-Western country.

"There is no need now for massive strikes. There are other tasks. For now. And then it will be clear," Putin told reporters following a summit of ex-Soviet nations in Kazakhstan. "We do not set ourselves the task of destroying Ukraine."

He spoke days after Russia unleashed a wave of missile strikes across Ukraine, including on the capital Kyiv.

Putin, who sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, is facing increasing isolation and criticism even from allies.

But he said Russia is "doing everything right" in Ukraine -- despite a failed attempt to topple the government and weeks of territorial losses.

"What is happening today is not pleasant. But all the same (if Russia hadn't attacked in February) we would have been in the same situation, only the conditions would have been worse for us," he said.

"So we're doing everything right."

He added that his participation in the summit hosted by Indonesia is not yet decided.

"The question of my trip there has not been finalised. Russia will certainly take part. As for the format, we're still thinking about it," Putin told reporters following a summit in Kazakhstan. Speaking earlier this week, Biden said he had "no intention" of meeting with Putin but did not rule out potential talks. -AFP





