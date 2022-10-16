BNP gets Polytechnic instead of Circuit House ground for rally

BNP got permission to hold rally at Mymensingh Polytechnic ground instead of their expected Circuit House ground today (Saturday).

BNP media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer that, "We sought permission to hold the rally at the Myminsingh Circuit House ground, but the Deputy Commissioner (DC) has given us permission to hold the rally at the Polytechnic ground. After getting the permission, we started building our stage there."

At a press conference at Mymensingh Press Club auditorium BNP leaders

complained that police harass BNP leaders and activists at Mymansingh.

Nazrul Islam, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, said at the press conference, "We have told the administration that it is not possible to hold such a big rally anywhere other than the Circuit House ground. But they are not willing to give us permission."

Syed Imran Saleh Prince, Organizational Secretary of BNP's divisional committee said that, "No one has been arrested so far in connection with the rally. However, they police being threatened our leaders and activists from house to house."

Mymensingh District Superintendent of Police (SP) Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan told the media, "The allegations of harassment are completely baseless. We want BNP to hold rally peacefully, police will cooperate them."





















