Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 1:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Municipality Mayor two others injured in Ctg shooting

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 471

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 14: Three people, including Baroiarhat municipality (under Chattogram district's Mirsarai upazila) mayor, sustained bullet injuries in an attack by miscreants near the Muhuri Project area on Friday.
The injured are -- Baroiarhat mayor and local Awami League leader Md Rezaul Karim Khokon, his personal assistant Ashok Sen and local Jubo League leader Sayeed Khan.
Locals said there had been a dispute between two groups over lifting sand from the Feni river in Muhuri Project area, under Sonagazi upazila in Feni.
A team led by Mayor Khokan was going to the Muhuri Project area from the municipality to settle the dispute in the morning.
A group of miscreants, allegedly led by a local union parishad chairman, fired on the trawler Khokon and his associates were on in the river around 11am, leaving them critically injured, they said.
Nur Hossain Mamun, officer-in-charge of Zorarganj police station under Mirsarai upazila, said the injured were first taken to Mirsarai     Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Chattogram Medical College for better treatment.
The mayor sustained multiple bullet wounds in the abdomen, waist and shoulder, he said, adding that they are looking into the matter.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sea-level rise 'may cross two metres by 2100'
2 more bodies found after Ctg boat capsize
AL regime to be swept away by strong movement, says Fakhrul
20 sued over shooting municipality mayor, 2 held
Opposing India during polls BNP's old tactics, says Quader
Baira rejects KSA embassy move to get visa stamped by third party
Fire controlled, ERL saved
Malaysia now agrees to employ BD migrants thru 100 BRAs


Latest News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Iran again denies providing weapons to Russia for Ukraine fight
Recruit more manpower from Bangladesh: President to Sultan of Brunei
India reclaim Women's Asia Cup crown
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
11 rickshawpullers remanded in police box vandalism case
Dengue claims 6 more lives in just one day
Fair election impossible under Hasina, Gaibandha its proof: GM Quader
Passenger killed after thrown away from minibus in capital
Most Read News
Exchange rate and export trades
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
US says return to Iran deal unlikely 'in the near future'
Brunei Sultan due today
A regulation in need is a regulation indeed
Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China
Woodrow Wilson: The father of Public Administration
Proposal for time, cost raise for Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft