Municipality Mayor two others injured in Ctg shooting

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 14: Three people, including Baroiarhat municipality (under Chattogram district's Mirsarai upazila) mayor, sustained bullet injuries in an attack by miscreants near the Muhuri Project area on Friday.

The injured are -- Baroiarhat mayor and local Awami League leader Md Rezaul Karim Khokon, his personal assistant Ashok Sen and local Jubo League leader Sayeed Khan.

Locals said there had been a dispute between two groups over lifting sand from the Feni river in Muhuri Project area, under Sonagazi upazila in Feni.

A team led by Mayor Khokan was going to the Muhuri Project area from the municipality to settle the dispute in the morning.

A group of miscreants, allegedly led by a local union parishad chairman, fired on the trawler Khokon and his associates were on in the river around 11am, leaving them critically injured, they said.

Nur Hossain Mamun, officer-in-charge of Zorarganj police station under Mirsarai upazila, said the injured were first taken to Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Chattogram Medical College for better treatment.

The mayor sustained multiple bullet wounds in the abdomen, waist and shoulder, he said, adding that they are looking into the matter. -UNB







