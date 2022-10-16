Chronic late attendance besets DU Admin

Dhaka University is known to be beset with the problem of late attendance of officers, staff and employees in the administrative offices of the premier institution of the country.

This correspondent along with university correspondents of several newspapers visited the Administrative building on Thursday morning and found some 254 officers and employees of the Dhaka University (DU) administrative building did not come to the office on time.

Many alleged that this is an everyday scene at the offices in this building.

According to the university sources, the DU office time starts from 9:00am and ends at 4:00pm. But it was seen that more than 254 officers and employees of the university's administrative building were not found in their rooms on time.

None of the officers was found in the 13 chairs of the ICT Cell. 11 of them absent in room number 313(a), 12 missing in room number 319, 10 not present in room number 208 and 6 in room number 207.

On the other hand, the account section was found completely closed at 9:00am. Six people were found absent in room 123(a) at around 9:30am. Deputy Accountant Moshiur Rahman reported at around 10:00am.

Most of the staff of pension wing were seen absent. At that time, 13 including the Director of the account branch were absent. The Chief Engineer came at 9:30am. Assistant Engineer Pritam Dutta was found absent even at 9:30am.

At the same time, one was absent at the Treasurer Office. Three employees were absent of the office of the Vice-Chancellor (Education) (Room No 118). All 6 were absent in room number 123(a) under the account branch.

Apart from this, three from room number 124(b), four in the check payment room, four in admission branch in room number 124(c), all four in trust fund branch in room number 124(d), 13 in room number 127, all three in the room no 117, two in room 116, eight in room 115, one in room 113, one in the treasurer's office in room 103 and one in the Vice Chancellor's office were all absent.

In addition, the offices of the Chief Engineer of the engineering department, e-tender room, rooms of Deputy Exam Controller Himadri Shekhar Chakraborty, Deputy Registrar (Administration 3) Syeda Masuda Akhtar were found locked.

However, everyone in rooms 212, 212(a), 203 and 205 were present on time.

When asked to comment on late arrival of the officials, university Estate Manager Fatema Binte Mustafa reprimanded the DU Correspondent of Kalbela.

She said, "It is not your responsibility to see who came late at the office?"

When asked why she came late to the office herself, she replied, "Journalists have no business asking such a question."

When contacted the DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said he already informed the concerned authorities including the Registrar to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, it was learnt the DU issued a notice reminding officers, staff and employees to be punctual in their office attendance from now.







