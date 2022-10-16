Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 1:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Chronic late attendance besets DU Admin

254 officers, staff, employees report late to office last Thursday

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 483
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University is known to be beset with the problem of late attendance of officers, staff  and employees in the administrative offices of the premier institution of the country.
This correspondent along with university correspondents of several newspapers visited the Administrative building on Thursday morning and found some 254 officers and employees of the Dhaka University (DU) administrative building did not come to the office on time.
Many alleged that this is an everyday scene at the offices in this building.
According to the university sources, the DU office time starts from 9:00am and ends at 4:00pm. But it was seen that more than 254 officers and employees of the university's administrative building were not found in their rooms on time.
None of the officers was found in the 13 chairs of the ICT Cell. 11 of them absent in room number 313(a), 12 missing in room number 319, 10 not present in room number 208 and 6 in room number 207.
On the other hand,     the account section was found completely closed at 9:00am. Six people were found absent in room 123(a) at around 9:30am. Deputy Accountant Moshiur Rahman reported at around 10:00am.
Most of the staff of pension wing were seen absent. At that time, 13 including the Director of the account branch were absent. The Chief Engineer came at 9:30am. Assistant Engineer Pritam Dutta was found absent even at 9:30am.
At the same time, one was absent at the Treasurer Office. Three employees were absent of the office of the Vice-Chancellor (Education) (Room No 118). All 6 were absent in room number 123(a) under the account branch.
Apart from this, three from room number 124(b), four in the check payment room, four in admission branch in room number 124(c), all four in trust fund branch in room number 124(d), 13 in room number 127, all three in the room no 117, two in room 116, eight in room 115, one in room 113, one in the treasurer's office in room 103 and one in the Vice Chancellor's office were all absent.
In addition, the offices of the Chief Engineer of the engineering department, e-tender room, rooms of Deputy Exam Controller Himadri Shekhar Chakraborty, Deputy Registrar (Administration 3) Syeda Masuda Akhtar were found locked.
However, everyone in rooms 212, 212(a), 203 and 205 were present on time.
When asked to comment on late arrival of the officials, university Estate Manager Fatema Binte Mustafa reprimanded the DU Correspondent of Kalbela.
She said, "It is not your responsibility to see who came late at the office?"
When asked why she came late to the office herself, she replied, "Journalists have no business asking such a question."
When contacted the DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said he already informed the concerned authorities including the Registrar to look into the matter.
Meanwhile, it was learnt the DU issued a notice reminding officers, staff and employees to be punctual in their office attendance from now.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sea-level rise 'may cross two metres by 2100'
2 more bodies found after Ctg boat capsize
AL regime to be swept away by strong movement, says Fakhrul
20 sued over shooting municipality mayor, 2 held
Opposing India during polls BNP's old tactics, says Quader
Baira rejects KSA embassy move to get visa stamped by third party
Fire controlled, ERL saved
Malaysia now agrees to employ BD migrants thru 100 BRAs


Latest News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Iran again denies providing weapons to Russia for Ukraine fight
Recruit more manpower from Bangladesh: President to Sultan of Brunei
India reclaim Women's Asia Cup crown
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
11 rickshawpullers remanded in police box vandalism case
Dengue claims 6 more lives in just one day
Fair election impossible under Hasina, Gaibandha its proof: GM Quader
Passenger killed after thrown away from minibus in capital
Most Read News
Exchange rate and export trades
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
US says return to Iran deal unlikely 'in the near future'
Brunei Sultan due today
A regulation in need is a regulation indeed
Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China
Woodrow Wilson: The father of Public Administration
Proposal for time, cost raise for Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft