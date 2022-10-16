Video
Professional Masters from DU a must for govt officials

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 540
DU Correspondent

Officials of various government ministries have to do a compulsory one and a half year Professional Masters in the relevant department of Dhaka University. The programme will be conducted under an agreement between the university and the government.
The decision came out from a meeting of the academic council held on Wednesday with university Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.
It is learnt that the implementation of the programme will begin once the matter is finalised in the meeting of the Syndicate, the highest policy-making forum of the university.
Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy Seetesh Chandra Bachar, Member of DU's Academic Council, said the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is mostly     related to diplomacy abroad and added, "So those who pass from Medical, Pharmacy, Bengali or English, their basic studies are not related to diplomatic matters."
"In this case, under the agreement of the university with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the new cadres have to undergo a mandatory one and a half year professional masters course in the International Relations Department of the university," he added.


