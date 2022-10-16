Video
Van catches fire after cylinder explodes at filling  station in Gazipur: 1 dies

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

A young man has died and four others have sustained burn injuries as a cylinder-laden covered van exploded in Gazipur city.
The incident took place at Hazi Wahed CNG and Filling Station on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Borobari area at about 6:30pm on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Md Mithu, 25.
The burn-injured Al-Amin, 25, Md Anwar, 30, Md Parvez, 31, and Sirajul Islam, 28 are in critical condition.
Locals said a cylinder-laden covered van from a local factory went to the filling station for gas. While filling the cylinders with gas, one of these exploded suddenly.
At that time, fire engulfed the whole covered van, leaving five people burned.
They were rescued by locals and taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery where Mithu died while undergoing treatment there.
On information, four fire fighting units from Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, said Dhaka Fire Service and Civil Defence Zone-3 Assistant Director Shofiqul Islam.


