

Recipe

Ingredients:

2 medium Bartlett pears (or other ripe but firm pears, diced)

2 medium apples (a fresh, crisp variety like honey crisp, cripps, or pink lady is best, diced)

1 cup red grapes (halved)

1/3 cup Greek yogurt (can substitute your favorite plain or vanilla non-dairy yogurt - see notes) 2 tsp

freshly grated lemon zest (from 1 medium lemon)

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice (from the zested lemon)

2 tbsp pure maple syrup (can substitute honey)

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/3 cup pecans* (chopped)

Method:

1. Place pears, apples, and grapes in a large bowl. Toss gently to combine. Set aside.

2. To a small bowl, add the yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Use a wire whisk to blend well.

3. Drizzle dressing over the fruit. Toss gently until fruit is coated. Scoop into bowls and sprinkle with pecans. Serve immediately.









Recipe

Ingredients:

800g small new potato

3 shallots, finely chopped

1 tbsp small capers (optional)

2 tbsp cornichons, finely chopped (optional)

3 tbsp mayonnaise, or to taste

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

small handful parsley leaves, roughly chopped

Method:

1. Boil the potatoes in salted water for 20 mins until just cooked, drain, then cool.

