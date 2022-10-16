Video
Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Autumn Fruit Salad
Ingredients:
2 medium Bartlett pears (or other ripe but firm pears, diced)
2 medium apples (a fresh, crisp variety like honey crisp, cripps, or pink lady is best, diced)
1 cup red grapes (halved)
1/3 cup Greek yogurt (can substitute your favorite plain or vanilla non-dairy yogurt - see notes) 2 tsp
freshly grated lemon zest (from 1 medium lemon)
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice (from the zested lemon)
2 tbsp pure maple syrup (can substitute honey)
1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
1/3 cup pecans* (chopped)
Method:
1. Place pears, apples, and grapes in a large bowl. Toss gently to combine. Set aside.
2. To a small bowl, add the yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Use a wire whisk to blend well.
3. Drizzle dressing over the fruit. Toss gently until fruit is coated. Scoop into bowls and sprinkle with pecans. Serve immediately.




Classic Potato Salad
Ingredients:
800g small new potato
3 shallots, finely chopped
1 tbsp small capers (optional)
2 tbsp cornichons, finely chopped (optional)
3 tbsp mayonnaise, or to taste
3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1 tbsp white wine vinegar
small handful parsley leaves, roughly chopped
Method:
1. Boil the potatoes in salted water for 20 mins until just cooked, drain, then cool.
2. Cut the potatoes into chunks, then throw into a bowl with the shallots, capers and cornichons, if using. Add enough mayonnaise to bind, then mix together the olive oil and vinegar and add just enough to give a little sharpness to the salad. Stir in the finely chopped parsley and serve.



