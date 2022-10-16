

The Body Shop introduces new range Edelweiss in Bangladesh

Studies show that 80 percent of daily skin problems are caused by environmental aggressors like pollution and dust, making skin look dull, dry and tired. To fight against these natural aggressors, The Body Shop introduces the powerful and natural anti-aging components found in resilient Edelweiss flowers. The Edelweiss line-up already includes - Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate; Edelweiss Eye Serum Concentrate; Edelweiss Liquid Peel; Edelweiss Bouncy Sleeping Mask; Edelweiss Bouncy Eye Mask; Edelweiss Bouncy Jelly Mist; Intense Smoothing Cream; and Edelweiss Serum Concentrate Sheet Mask - and now the brand has added Edelweiss Cleansing Concentrate and the Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Cream to this collection.

Edelweiss, the tiny flower with all the power, thrives in the harsh lands of the Swiss Alps. It can protect and repair itself, due to its natural antioxidants, including Leontopodic acid, which is only produced when the flower is in growing in distressed conditions. These organic properties of Edelweiss have also been shown to maintain skin barrier health, as well as smooth the skin's surface, helping one keep a smooth resilient face, regardless of any age.











