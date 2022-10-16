

Amazing Radisson recreation club

Radisson Recreation Club comes up with the most modern equipment for the ultimate work out experience as well as providing the opportunity to its respective guests with a chilled out swimming pool after a long workout. Children can also enjoy and have fun at the mini swimming pool guided by the trained swimming pool instructors.

Moreover, patrons can also enjoy up to30% discount till the end of this month on all kinds of membership provided by Radisson Recreation Club. However, this offer cannot combine with any other offer/package.

That's not all! The club is also offering exclusive summer swimming lesson packages which includes 10 classes with personal, prime time, female special batch (trained by female trainer) lessons and group lessons having a batch of maximum 6 students with age limit of 6 years and above.

Throughout the unique ambiance, personalized services and energizing spa amenities, Radisson Recreation Club creates a sense-awakening experience that will make its guests feel refreshed and also help them in choosingfrom a vast range of special treats to indulge during their stay.











Whether you desire a refreshing workout, a relaxing steam bath or a dip in the swimming pool, our Radisson Recreation Club offers the best gym facilities in Dhaka which is fully equipped to invigorate your senses and help you to relax, revive and experience renewal.Radisson Recreation Club comes up with the most modern equipment for the ultimate work out experience as well as providing the opportunity to its respective guests with a chilled out swimming pool after a long workout. Children can also enjoy and have fun at the mini swimming pool guided by the trained swimming pool instructors.Moreover, patrons can also enjoy up to30% discount till the end of this month on all kinds of membership provided by Radisson Recreation Club. However, this offer cannot combine with any other offer/package.That's not all! The club is also offering exclusive summer swimming lesson packages which includes 10 classes with personal, prime time, female special batch (trained by female trainer) lessons and group lessons having a batch of maximum 6 students with age limit of 6 years and above.Throughout the unique ambiance, personalized services and energizing spa amenities, Radisson Recreation Club creates a sense-awakening experience that will make its guests feel refreshed and also help them in choosingfrom a vast range of special treats to indulge during their stay.