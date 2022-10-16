Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 1:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Amazing Radisson recreation club

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Life & Style Desk

Amazing Radisson recreation club

Amazing Radisson recreation club

Whether you desire a refreshing workout, a relaxing steam bath or a dip in the swimming pool, our Radisson Recreation Club offers the best gym facilities in Dhaka which is fully equipped to invigorate your senses and help you to relax, revive and experience renewal.
Radisson Recreation Club comes up with the most modern equipment for the ultimate work out experience as well as providing the opportunity to its respective guests with a chilled out swimming pool after a long workout. Children can also enjoy and have fun at the mini swimming pool guided by the trained swimming pool instructors.
Moreover, patrons can also enjoy up to30% discount till the end of this month on all kinds of membership provided by Radisson Recreation Club. However, this offer cannot combine with any other offer/package.
That's not all! The club is also offering exclusive summer swimming lesson packages which includes 10 classes with personal, prime time, female special batch (trained by female trainer) lessons and group lessons having a batch of maximum 6 students with age limit of 6 years and above.
Throughout the unique ambiance, personalized services and energizing spa amenities, Radisson Recreation Club creates a sense-awakening experience that will make its guests feel refreshed and also help them in choosingfrom a vast range of special treats to indulge during their stay.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
The Body Shop introduces new range Edelweiss in Bangladesh
Amazing Radisson recreation club
Max Verstappen crowned world champion with Japanese Grand Prix Victory
Bedroom ideas for teen boys
Fruits, vegetables for women's health
Most pregnancy-related deaths in US are avoidable: CDC
Fruits, vegetables for women's health


Latest News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Iran again denies providing weapons to Russia for Ukraine fight
Recruit more manpower from Bangladesh: President to Sultan of Brunei
India reclaim Women's Asia Cup crown
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
11 rickshawpullers remanded in police box vandalism case
Dengue claims 6 more lives in just one day
Fair election impossible under Hasina, Gaibandha its proof: GM Quader
Passenger killed after thrown away from minibus in capital
Most Read News
Exchange rate and export trades
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
US says return to Iran deal unlikely 'in the near future'
Brunei Sultan due today
A regulation in need is a regulation indeed
Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China
Woodrow Wilson: The father of Public Administration
Proposal for time, cost raise for Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft