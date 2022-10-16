

Max Verstappen crowned world champion with Japanese Grand Prix Victory

The legendary driver claimed a stunning second title in invigorating fashion a t this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix. After winning the race, he sat down with F1 correspondent Lawrence Barretto to talk about his fantastic 2022 season . He revealed winning at Suzuka was special and later paid tribute to his team, who he calls his " second family", following the work they did to build the RB 18 ( car designed and constructed b y Red Bull) and for the way they improved the reliability issues that plagued the team a t the start o f the year.

With victory secured, Ma x and his Red Bull team have sealed the title with four races to go ,a remarkable achievement his team will celebrate, even a s they await the potentially serious FIA verdict o n whether they overspent the budget cap last season.

The most significant point to note is that Charles Leclerc, driver for Scuderia Ferrari, played a massive role in deciding Max's victory at the championship .At the end o f the race, Leclerc went off-track at the chicane while defending second place from Sergio Perez( who also races for Red Bull racing) .This led to him getting swiftly penalised five seconds for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. The penalty dropped Leclerc behind Perez in the final standings. The points he lost a s a result of that meant Max clinched the championship.

On the contrary, seven -time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished fifth after being overtaken b y Esteban Ocon during the course of the race. Hamilton said he " had a blast" and " it was awesome" despite only about forty minutes o f action and an underwhelming result for his team. He was more than forty seconds behind winner Max b y the end.















