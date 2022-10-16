Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 1:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Max Verstappen crowned world champion with Japanese Grand Prix Victory

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Rafin Almas Ahon

Max Verstappen crowned world champion with Japanese Grand Prix Victory

Max Verstappen crowned world champion with Japanese Grand Prix Victory

F1 is the most popular racing series in the world right now. It is the highest class of international racing for open-wheel single-seater formula racing cars sanctioned b y the Federation International de I'Automobile ( FIA ) .This Sunday, Max Verstappen ,a Belgian-Dutch driver competing under the Dutch flag with Red Bull racing, etched his name into the record books b y joining a list of drivers in the history of the sport to win back-to-back world championships.
The legendary driver claimed a stunning second title in invigorating fashion a t this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix. After winning the race, he sat down with F1 correspondent Lawrence Barretto to talk about his fantastic 2022 season . He revealed winning at Suzuka was special and later paid tribute to his team, who he calls his " second family", following the work they did to build the RB 18 ( car designed and constructed b y Red Bull) and for the way they improved the reliability issues that plagued the team a t the start o f the year.
With victory secured, Ma x and his Red Bull team have sealed the title with four races to go ,a remarkable achievement his team will celebrate, even a s they await the potentially serious FIA verdict o n whether they overspent the budget cap last season.
The most significant point to note is that Charles Leclerc, driver for Scuderia Ferrari, played a massive role in deciding Max's victory  at the championship .At the end o f the race, Leclerc went off-track at the chicane while defending second place from Sergio Perez( who also races for Red Bull racing) .This led to him getting swiftly penalised five seconds for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. The penalty dropped Leclerc behind Perez in the final standings. The points he lost a s a result of that meant Max clinched the championship.
On the contrary, seven -time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished fifth after being overtaken b y Esteban Ocon during the course of the race. Hamilton said he " had a blast" and " it was awesome" despite only about forty minutes o f action and an underwhelming result for his team. He was more than forty seconds behind winner Max b y the end.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
The Body Shop introduces new range Edelweiss in Bangladesh
Amazing Radisson recreation club
Max Verstappen crowned world champion with Japanese Grand Prix Victory
Bedroom ideas for teen boys
Fruits, vegetables for women's health
Most pregnancy-related deaths in US are avoidable: CDC
Fruits, vegetables for women's health


Latest News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Iran again denies providing weapons to Russia for Ukraine fight
Recruit more manpower from Bangladesh: President to Sultan of Brunei
India reclaim Women's Asia Cup crown
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
11 rickshawpullers remanded in police box vandalism case
Dengue claims 6 more lives in just one day
Fair election impossible under Hasina, Gaibandha its proof: GM Quader
Passenger killed after thrown away from minibus in capital
Most Read News
Exchange rate and export trades
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
US says return to Iran deal unlikely 'in the near future'
Brunei Sultan due today
A regulation in need is a regulation indeed
Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China
Woodrow Wilson: The father of Public Administration
Proposal for time, cost raise for Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft