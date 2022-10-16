

Bedroom ideas for teen boys

Choosing the right teen boy bedroom furniture

To get started, ask your son what designs or styles he likes best. If he prefers neutral colors and clean lines, look at furniture and decor for a modern teenage guy's room. Does he love camping and the outdoors? A rustic motif might have more appeal. Check out different teen boy bedroom furniture to find a suite that fits his sense of style.

Once you decide on the look, think about the kind of furniture your son will need. Sets typically include essentials like a bed frame, nightstand and dresser. Your teen boy's room is also a place where he can study or play video games, so consider furniture for those needs, as well.

Beds for teen boys: It's important to pick a bed and mattress that your son can use for years to come. While a twin bed may work for now, a full bed frame is more likely to fit your growing teenager until he moves out. Need bedroom ideas for teenage guys with small rooms? A twin XL bed in a box is another great option, plus he can use it in most college dorms with twin XL frames.

Storage ideas: Between classes, sports and hanging out with friends, teenage guys can accumulate clothes and clutter quickly. Who has time to search for lost homework, keys or uniforms when they're trying to get to practice on time? Organization is the key to keeping your busy son on track, and the right furniture can set him up for success.

Plan on adding several storage options to your teen boy's room design so that he can stay organized with ease. Laundry hampers, bookcases, shelves and wall hooks go a long way toward keeping the mess at bay. Spruce things up in style with some of these essential pieces:

* Storage Bed Frame: Perfect for small bedrooms with limited space for extra furniture, storage beds have drawers and shelves built into the frame so your teen can keep clothes, shoes and extra bedding in one place.

* Dresser and Chests: Whether you purchase them as part of a set or separately, chests and dressers for teen boys are a classic way to organize clothes. Choose from various finishes and styles to suit your teen's current decor.

* Nightstands: Most teens sleep with their phones nearby, so a nightstand with a built-in USB port is a smart choice that makes it easy for them to keep their devices charging through the night. Plus, drawers and shelves provide space to store essentials and display keepsakes.

Teenage desk ideas and seating for school and gaming: A desk can serve as a spot to work on school assignments as well as a dedicated space for creative writing, drawing and gaming. Consider a model with an attached hutch for added storage to keep extra paper, pens and books. If your tween or teen prefers gaming on a PC, an L-shaped computer desk has room for a tower and extra monitors.

Along with a good desk, he'll need a comfortable spot to sit. Look for comfy office chairs with ergonomic seats and backs, as well as adjustable height options to accommodate him as he grows taller. Alternatively, gaming chairs have features like built-in speakers and USB ports for an immersive experience.

If your kid likes to have friends over for movie or game nights and needs more seating in his room, these cool boys bedroom ideas may help you take your son's room from a hideaway to a hangout:

* Sofas and Futons: If he has some space to work with, a small loveseat provides plenty of room for your son and his friends to game or binge-watch their favorite shows. Alternatively, you may want to consider a space-saving bunk bed with a futon on the bottom.

* Bean Bag Chairs: Simple to rearrange, bean bag chairs fit easily in bedrooms and come in a variety of colors and prints to suit your teen's tastes.

* Ottomans: Ottomans are a fun alternative to traditional seating options. Storage ottomans with lift-top compartments are handy for tidying up and holding video game accessories.

* Table Sets for Gaming: Have a tween or teen who loves tabletop games? A small table and chair set is another great addition that he may even be able to use when he moves out on his own.

* Console Tables: A console table is a smart way for your teen to organize his collection of movies, games and media. Similarly, a TV stand provides a spot for electronics and display space for photos and trophies.

Personalized room decor for a teen boy: For teen boy room ideas, it's best to draw from the interests, hobbies and talents that make him unique. Whether he's an athlete, musician, sci-fi movie fan or all of the above, his room and the wall decor you choose should reflect his personality.

Wall decor and theme ideas for a teen boys room: If your teenager is creative, choose some inspiring wall decor or paintings in the style of his favorite artists, or add a personalized touch by framing some of his own creations. For a musician or outdoor enthusiast, consider hanging his instruments or gear on the walls for functional storage that doubles as decor.

For sports fans, look for cases to display autographed balls or use a shadow box to show off a jersey from his favorite player. A cabinet with glass doors is the perfect place to showcase his trophies and memorabilia. If your teen loves comic books, frame and hang cover art or try wall decals or posters with vintage character designs.

Teen boy room colors: Choosing a palette that suits your teen's tastes is also important. Let him take the lead in picking a wall color so that he feels like the space is uniquely his. You can even add contrasting trim or paint the ceiling a different shade. Just try to stick with complementary hues so that the room has a polished, cohesive look.

If you need to keep the walls the same, consider using accessories to incorporate some color. Have your son choose accents like vinyl decals that peel off without damaging the wall. You can also find curtains and coordinating throw pillows in an array of fun shades and patterns. Temporary touches like these make it easy to change things up as his tastes evolve over the years.

Stylish and functional lighting ideas: Lighting can completely transform the atmosphere of a bedroom. You'll need to consider how much light he'll need, where he needs it and which fixtures will work best. Of course, the layout may also dictate whether you should use overhead or wall-mounted lighting versus floor lamps. Just be sure to provide plenty of reading and desk lighting to foster good study habits.

Rugs for teen boy bedrooms: Whether your teenage boy's room has a hardwood floor or carpeting, rugs are a smart way to add a dose of color, establish zones and add an extra layer of comfort. Use a large round rug between the seating area and television to create an entertainment nook, or place an area rug next to the bed for a little softness and warmth on chilly mornings when he gets up for school.

Rugs also allow you to incorporate textures and coordinate themes, making your teen boy's room more inviting. Vivid red or deep black area rugs work well with a modern teenage guy room design, while earthy hues like beige or gray are a natural fit for industrial and rustic motifs. Rugs for teen boys featuring characters or sports-inspired designs are also ideal for young fans.













