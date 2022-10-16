Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 1:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

International Women’s Affairs

Saudi women reject stigma to embrace pole dancing

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

Saudi women reject stigma to embrace pole dancing

Saudi women reject stigma to embrace pole dancing


RIYADH, Oct 13:When yoga instructor Nada took up pole dancing, the backlash in deeply conservative Saudi Arabia was both harsh and quick, and she has struggled to overcome the fallout ever since.Family and friends in the capital Riyadh told her the gruelling form of exercise -- a test of strength and coordination involving acrobatic movements on a vertical pole -- was "so wrong".
Pole dancing as a form of exercise has been tainted by its association with the seedy strip clubs and burlesque houses often depicted in Hollywood films.
Undeterred, Nada stuck with the course she enrolled in a few years ago at a local gym, in part to chip away at that very stigma. The 28-year-old believes she has made progress, at least within her own circle of friends.
"At first, they said this is inappropriate and a mistake," she told AFP. "Now they say 'We want to try it'."
But Nada's insistence on being identified by her first name only indicates that she and other Saudi pole dancers still have some work to do.
For many years, notorious restrictions on what Saudi women could wear and where they could work also limited their options for physical recreation. However, the promotion of women's sports has recently featured as part of a broader push to open up Saudi society and project a softer image to the outside world, despite persistent repression of women activists and dissidents.
Last month saw the Saudi women's national football team compete in their first matches at home against Bhutan, and a women's premier league is now in the works.
Officials are also working towards greater women's participation in golf, a traditionally male-dominated sport whose popularity is taking off domestically.
In this changing context, at least three gyms in Saudi Arabia have spotted an opening and begun offering pole dancing courses.
"I feel that pole dancing has been given more attention, because it's something new and girls love to try it," said May al-Youssef, who owns one such gym in Riyadh.
Pole dancing enthusiasts argue that because alcohol is banned in Saudi Arabia, and there are no strip clubs, the activity's bad rap must come from abroad.
One pole dancing student in Riyadh claimed that she "wasn't ashamed at all" to give it a try.
"That's my personality, I would say. I'm not ashamed to embrace my sensuality, my femininity. I'm not ashamed of anything, as long as I'm not hurting other people," she said.
But she did acknowledge that not everyone would be so comfortable with it, and agreed to describe her experience only if she could remain anonymous.
The only reason she stopped, she said, was because pole dancing turned out to be so physically demanding -- much more difficult than it looks on screen.
"I realised it's not my thing," she said. "It needs a lot of muscles, a lot of strength to be able to do it."
Gym manager Youssef said she hopes the physical demands of pole dancing come through in the pictures and videos that she posts on Instagram. She believes that compelling evidence of its benefits can be found in the transformation of her clients. "With time they seem to like their bodies more," she said. "They say to themselves: 'I am feeling good in my skin'."     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi women reject stigma to embrace pole dancing
Entrepreneurs comfortable with online business
Health benefits of fenugreek seed
Women’s safety in public places
For a safer coexistence above gender identity
1000 entrepreneurs get PM's gift
Beauty care tips for elderly
Fruits, vegetables for women's health


Latest News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Iran again denies providing weapons to Russia for Ukraine fight
Recruit more manpower from Bangladesh: President to Sultan of Brunei
India reclaim Women's Asia Cup crown
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
11 rickshawpullers remanded in police box vandalism case
Dengue claims 6 more lives in just one day
Fair election impossible under Hasina, Gaibandha its proof: GM Quader
Passenger killed after thrown away from minibus in capital
Most Read News
Exchange rate and export trades
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
US says return to Iran deal unlikely 'in the near future'
Brunei Sultan due today
A regulation in need is a regulation indeed
Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China
Woodrow Wilson: The father of Public Administration
Proposal for time, cost raise for Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft