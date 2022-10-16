

Entrepreneurs comfortable with online business

As part of raising awareness about the registration, a workshop was held in the capital. BASIS Standing Committee on Women in IT organized the event at BASIS auditorium at Kawran Bazar in the capital recently.

As part of Digital Business Identity (DBID) Registration Directive 2022, the Commerce Ministry has started the process of registering the institutions doing business in the e-commerce sector, said speakers at the event.

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official announcement terming information technology as the Product of the Year 2022, they said Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), a national trade body for Software and IT-enabled service industry in Bangladesh, has taken significant steps in this regard.

While presenting the keynote paper as a resource person, Farhana Iris, Director-3 (Joint Secretary) of WTO Cell of the Ministry of Commerce, said DBID's objectives are to prepare type-wise list of digital commerce institutions; give formal recognition to those doing their activities as per country's existing rules and regulations; and to ensure transparency and accountability into the activities of the institutions.

"Organized as part of creating awareness about the identification drive, the workshop is a manifestation of its continuity", said BASIS Vice-President (Administration) Abu Daud Khan.

Chaired by Habib Ullah Tuhin, Chairman of BASIS Standing Committee on Women in IT, the workshop was conducted by Co-Chairman of BASIS Nishat Mushfiqua.

BASIS Executive Director Abu Issa Mohammad Mainuddin delivered the welcome speech at the workshop. Mohammad Sayed Ali, Deputy Secretary, WTO Cell, Ministry of Commerce, among others, spoke at the function.

The event was told that DBID will be applicable only for digital commerce establishments. To get the DBID number, the national identity card of the applicant along with the details about chairman and director, national identity card of the house owner, trade license and company registration number need to be submitted along with the application.

A significant number of women entrepreneurs in the IT sector attended the workshop.

In their addresses, the women entrepreneurs highlighted the two problems being faced by them in their businesses. These are: Lack of money and skill in IT. They called for finding solution to the problems.

The author is a freelancer



















