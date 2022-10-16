

Women’s safety in public places

A woman walking down the street or taking public transportation in Dhaka is almost always at risk of being sexually harassed. This threat has an impact on their daily movements, including how they choose to travel, when they travel, and with whom they travel, and it is especially acute for the most marginalised women. The ability of a woman to freely and safely travel around her city has a significant impact on gender equity overall.

According to a 2018 study titled "Roads Free from Sexual Harassment and Crash for Women," 94% of women who commute on public transportation in Dhaka and elsewhere have experienced verbal, physical, and other types of harassment.

In addition, the research identified inadequate legislation enforcement, overcrowding in buses, and a lack of supervision (such as the absence of closed-circuit cameras) as major contributors to sexual harassment on the roads and in public transportation, particularly in buses. 59% of respondents who use public transportation said they have been sexually harassed by male passengers aged 26 to 40, while 35% said they have been harassed by male passengers aged 19 to 35.

Many forms of harassment were experienced, including intentional touching of the victim's sensitive physical parts, pinching, pushing while standing too close, caressing the victim's hair, placing a hand on their shoulder, touching their privates, and so on.

On the other hand, a 2015 ActionAid survey revealed that 84% of females are victimized by insulting and sexual comments. According to UN Women, 76% of female college and university students have experienced sexual harassment at least once in their lives. Nonetheless, 54.7% of females in towns have experienced physical, mental, economic, and social violence, as well as inappropriate touching.

As a result, the data and research demonstrate the evil nature of the perpetrators as well as the trauma that a victim must endure in their lifetime.

In Bangladesh, there are nearly 14 laws for women's safety, but the results show no progress or affirmative result in ensuring women safety in public places. Three of them (section 10 of the Prevention of Repression on Women and Children Act, 2000; section 354 of the Penal Code; section 509 of the Penal Code; and section 76 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, 1976) directly implemented punishments ranging from two to ten years in prison for illegal touch, sexual gesture, forceful acts against a female's modesty, and indecent exposures towards women.

However, only the law, or legal reform and law enforcement can ensure female security in Bangladeshi public places. In order to prevent harassment of women, we need a comprehensive approach that includes the collaboration of all social factors.

Our mothers, sisters, and women in our families have always been dominated by men from generation to generation, and many of them have faced domestic violence but have been unable to protest it. This type of patriarchal oppression has given the perpetrator the belief that women can be teased, harassed, raped, forced, and assaulted. In this case, our families must first step in and create a gender-neutral environment so that our children and family members learn to respect everyone.

In addition, after the family, school is the institution where a child receives basic education. That is why "moral education" or "ethical knowledge" should be included in our academic curriculum, and teachers should teach students to respect all genders, religions, and human beings regardless of social class or position. In order to ensure a safe environment for women in Bangladesh, it is also critical to collect and disseminate periodic statistics on all forms of violence against women and girls.

Furthermore, we must remember that the issue of women's safety must be approached from multiple perspectives. It's safe to say that "decent" or "indecent" clothing has nothing to do with the current situation involving ladies on public transportation. It is more likely the fault of the system. Those who commit such crimes should face the music. Nonetheless, gender-sensitive training for all employees in the justice and security sectors is required. Our government has an obligation to protect the safety and security of women in order to achieve sustainable development.















Females who travel outside their homes more or less exposed to sexual comments, inappropriate touching, or stalking.A woman walking down the street or taking public transportation in Dhaka is almost always at risk of being sexually harassed. This threat has an impact on their daily movements, including how they choose to travel, when they travel, and with whom they travel, and it is especially acute for the most marginalised women. The ability of a woman to freely and safely travel around her city has a significant impact on gender equity overall.According to a 2018 study titled "Roads Free from Sexual Harassment and Crash for Women," 94% of women who commute on public transportation in Dhaka and elsewhere have experienced verbal, physical, and other types of harassment.In addition, the research identified inadequate legislation enforcement, overcrowding in buses, and a lack of supervision (such as the absence of closed-circuit cameras) as major contributors to sexual harassment on the roads and in public transportation, particularly in buses. 59% of respondents who use public transportation said they have been sexually harassed by male passengers aged 26 to 40, while 35% said they have been harassed by male passengers aged 19 to 35.Many forms of harassment were experienced, including intentional touching of the victim's sensitive physical parts, pinching, pushing while standing too close, caressing the victim's hair, placing a hand on their shoulder, touching their privates, and so on.On the other hand, a 2015 ActionAid survey revealed that 84% of females are victimized by insulting and sexual comments. According to UN Women, 76% of female college and university students have experienced sexual harassment at least once in their lives. Nonetheless, 54.7% of females in towns have experienced physical, mental, economic, and social violence, as well as inappropriate touching.As a result, the data and research demonstrate the evil nature of the perpetrators as well as the trauma that a victim must endure in their lifetime.In Bangladesh, there are nearly 14 laws for women's safety, but the results show no progress or affirmative result in ensuring women safety in public places. Three of them (section 10 of the Prevention of Repression on Women and Children Act, 2000; section 354 of the Penal Code; section 509 of the Penal Code; and section 76 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, 1976) directly implemented punishments ranging from two to ten years in prison for illegal touch, sexual gesture, forceful acts against a female's modesty, and indecent exposures towards women.However, only the law, or legal reform and law enforcement can ensure female security in Bangladeshi public places. In order to prevent harassment of women, we need a comprehensive approach that includes the collaboration of all social factors.Our mothers, sisters, and women in our families have always been dominated by men from generation to generation, and many of them have faced domestic violence but have been unable to protest it. This type of patriarchal oppression has given the perpetrator the belief that women can be teased, harassed, raped, forced, and assaulted. In this case, our families must first step in and create a gender-neutral environment so that our children and family members learn to respect everyone.In addition, after the family, school is the institution where a child receives basic education. That is why "moral education" or "ethical knowledge" should be included in our academic curriculum, and teachers should teach students to respect all genders, religions, and human beings regardless of social class or position. In order to ensure a safe environment for women in Bangladesh, it is also critical to collect and disseminate periodic statistics on all forms of violence against women and girls.Furthermore, we must remember that the issue of women's safety must be approached from multiple perspectives. It's safe to say that "decent" or "indecent" clothing has nothing to do with the current situation involving ladies on public transportation. It is more likely the fault of the system. Those who commit such crimes should face the music. Nonetheless, gender-sensitive training for all employees in the justice and security sectors is required. Our government has an obligation to protect the safety and security of women in order to achieve sustainable development.