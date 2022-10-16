|
Resignation letter
|
Flower vases do not appear in bright light
A few scattered-pictures float around the house
Maybe an abstract shadow of
An invisible king and queen of a fairy tale;
At the leisure, between breakfast and lunch
Accompanying-solitude spreads A charming and indescribable illusion.
Keeping the thoughts of the mind quite intact
Devataru submits its resignation letter.
(Devataru: The divine tree)
Ashraful Kabir is a poet, essayist and literary critic based in Rampura, Dhaka, Bangladesh