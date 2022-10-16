Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 1:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Resignation letter

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Ashraful Kabir

Resignation letter

Resignation letter

Flower vases do not appear in bright light
A few scattered-pictures float around the house
Maybe an abstract shadow of
An invisible king and queen of a fairy tale;
At the leisure, between breakfast and lunch
Accompanying-solitude spreads A charming and indescribable illusion.
Keeping the thoughts of the mind quite intact
Devataru submits its resignation letter.
(Devataru: The divine tree)


Ashraful Kabir is a poet, essayist and literary critic based in Rampura, Dhaka, Bangladesh



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Resignation letter
The Elephant and the Travellers
Works and views of Annie Ernaux, literature Nobel laureate 2022
An animal that I am afraid of
Sing the Blues
Poems by two promising poets
Out of nowhere!
Unbound


Latest News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Iran again denies providing weapons to Russia for Ukraine fight
Recruit more manpower from Bangladesh: President to Sultan of Brunei
India reclaim Women's Asia Cup crown
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
11 rickshawpullers remanded in police box vandalism case
Dengue claims 6 more lives in just one day
Fair election impossible under Hasina, Gaibandha its proof: GM Quader
Passenger killed after thrown away from minibus in capital
Most Read News
Exchange rate and export trades
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
US says return to Iran deal unlikely 'in the near future'
Brunei Sultan due today
A regulation in need is a regulation indeed
Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China
Woodrow Wilson: The father of Public Administration
Proposal for time, cost raise for Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft