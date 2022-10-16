

Resignation letter

A few scattered-pictures float around the house

Maybe an abstract shadow of

An invisible king and queen of a fairy tale;

At the leisure, between breakfast and lunch

Accompanying-solitude spreads A charming and indescribable illusion.

Keeping the thoughts of the mind quite intact

Devataru submits its resignation letter.

(Devataru: The divine tree)





