Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 1:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

The Elephant and the Travellers

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Jalaluddin Rumi

The Elephant and the Travellers

The Elephant and the Travellers

There was once a sage in India who saw a party of friends. They had travelled far and were hungry and tired. He said to them that he knew how tired they were, but had some advice for them. He knew that on their path they were going to encounter young elephants who were weak and tender and deliciously plump, whose mother was lying hidden, overcome with grief. She had been searching in vain for her children and was moaning and making lament. So the sage said to the party of friends, "Beware of hurting her cherished children! Be content with the herbage and leaves you have and do not hunt down the young elephants. I tell you this to save you from fruitless repentance. Beware, and don't be overtaken by greed! So saying, he parted.
The travellers went on their way, growing ever hungrier. Suddenly, in the direction of the highway, they saw a young elephant, newly born. They fell upon it like hungry wolves and ate it up, and then cleaned their hands. One of the travellers did not eat it, reminding the others of the warning of the sage. The other travellers did not heed him, and ate the roasted flesh. Having satisfied their hunger, they all fell asleep, all save the one who had not eaten, and he was awake in the night.
Since he was awake, he saw a frightful elephant approaching. She came to him, who was keeping guard, and smelt his mouth three times, and no disagreeable smell came from it. She circled him several times, but did not harm him. She smelt the lips of every sleeper, and the smell of her young one's flesh came to her from each of those sleeping men. Each man had eaten the roasted flesh of the young elephant. With no compunction, she tossed each one of them into the air, so that their bones were broken as they fell back to earth.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Resignation letter
The Elephant and the Travellers
Works and views of Annie Ernaux, literature Nobel laureate 2022
An animal that I am afraid of
Sing the Blues
Poems by two promising poets
Out of nowhere!
Unbound


Latest News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Iran again denies providing weapons to Russia for Ukraine fight
Recruit more manpower from Bangladesh: President to Sultan of Brunei
India reclaim Women's Asia Cup crown
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
11 rickshawpullers remanded in police box vandalism case
Dengue claims 6 more lives in just one day
Fair election impossible under Hasina, Gaibandha its proof: GM Quader
Passenger killed after thrown away from minibus in capital
Most Read News
Exchange rate and export trades
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
US says return to Iran deal unlikely 'in the near future'
Brunei Sultan due today
A regulation in need is a regulation indeed
Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China
Woodrow Wilson: The father of Public Administration
Proposal for time, cost raise for Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft