Hint of early winter in Panchagarh? Tetulia records lowest temp in BD

Panchagarh, Oct 14: You may call it an indication of early winter in Panchagarh. The district's Tetulia upazila has recorded the lowest temperature at 19.7 degrees.

Tetulia, the last border town in Bangladesh's north, is no stranger to extreme cold. But this year, amid autumn, dense fog covered this upazila from dawn till 8am on Friday.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.7 degrees in Tetulia till 6am today.

Due to dense fog, various vehicles were seen plying on the roads of the upazila with their headlights on.

Locals said the weather had been warm during the daytime for the past few days. But after midnight, "we feel mild cold as light fog covers the area". After the intense heat, such foggy weather has brought some relief to the people of this upazila.

Russell Shah, official in-charge of Tetulia Meteorological Observatory, said that "the temperature has started to fall here ahead of winter following rains over the last few days". -UNB