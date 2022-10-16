BNP to be confronted strictly in any situation: Razzaque

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Abdur Razzaque on Friday commented that BNP will be confronted strictly in any situation.

He also said that there will be no caretaker government in the country and the next election will be held under the Election Commission.

Abdur Razzaque, also the Minister for Agriculture, said this countering BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury's statement -to make list 'overzealous' policemen and Awami League leaders.

The Minister said these at the opening ceremony of the two-day conference of the leaders of Diploma Engineers Service Associations at IDEB's Liberation War Memorial Auditorium at Kakrail in the city. In the conference, the Agriculture Minister said that it is the duty of our leaders and activists to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.

He said, "We are an elected government. It is our responsibility to provide security of people's life and property, security of business and trade, to continue the development progress of the country and to speed up the development. We will do whatever it takes to make this happen. So don't scare us. Be warned, we will deal with you strictly in any situation."

Stating that there will be no caretaker government in the country, he said that BNP has become restless to destabilize the country.

He said, "They (BNP) are agitating that they will not go to the elections without a caretaker government. I want to say, like other countries, elections will be held under the party government in Bangladesh. No more caretaker government. According to the constitution, the election will be held under the Election Commission."

The Agriculture Minister said, "If the people do not vote for us, then we will give up power and salute the winner party. We did that in 2001 as well. But BNP became fail in 2001-06. The people were not with them. People are now with Awami League. With these people, we will move the country's development caravan forward."

Referring to various threats of BNP, the Minister said, Awami League is not afraid of any threat. People are the source of Awami League's power and strength. Awami League has always come to power with the support of the people. It has never come to power like BNP by sneaky ways and various conspiracies. So, we will counter the movement of BNP with the people.

IDEB President AKMA Hamid, General Secretary Shamsur Rahman, Abdul Motaleb and other leaders spoke on the occasion. Leaders of more than hundred organizations of Diploma Engineers Services were present in the event.








