Saturday, 15 October, 2022
Women e-commerce Entrepreneurship Summit 2022 opens

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

With the slogan 'Empowering women, empowering lives', the curtain of 'Women e-commerce Entrepreneurship Summit 2022' was drawn at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) yesterday.
Through this summit, two thousand successful women entrepreneurs came from online to offline. Along with them, thousands of entrepreneurs being connected online from 101 countries of the world including Japan, Singapore and Malaysia, the WE Summit was opened. Instead of usual pink color, the entrepreneurs dressed up themselves in black and golden. The Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque inaugurated the WE Conference in a colorful festivity on Friday morning. Since its inauguration, apart from meetings and seminars, various products and services made and offered by women entrepreneurs are also being displayed in this two-day conference.
Chief Executive Officer of StarTech, Rezwana Khan, was connected virtually to the program which was hosted by WE President Nasima Akhter Nisha. Among others, Information and Communication Technology Department Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam, Comptroller of Certifying Authority Deputy Controller Shahina Parveen, Bank Asia Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Mollah, World Bank Private Sector Expert Hosna Ferdous Sumi and Online Advisor to WE Soumya Bose, Chief Executive Officer of SilkCoc Global spoke on the event.


