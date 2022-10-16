Video
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 1:02 AM
Covid claims 4 more lives in 24hrs

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The country reported four more Covid-19-linked deaths and 346 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.
The country's total fatalities rose to 29,393 with the new deaths. The new cases raised the country's total caseload to 2,031,797, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 7.15 per cent from Thursday's 8.92 per cent as 4,840 samples were tested.
The latest deceased were three women and a man. Of them, two were from Dhaka division one was from Sylhet, and another from Mymensingh. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.11 per cent.     -UNB


