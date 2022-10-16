Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised



The number of dengue patients are on the rise in the city hospitals. The photo was taken from Mugdha General Hospital in the city on Friday. photo : Observer

Of the new patients, 197 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 113 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 83 on Thursday with eight more deaths reported from Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.

Of the total deaths, 46 were reported from Dhaka division, 32 from Chattogram and five from Barishal division. -UNB







