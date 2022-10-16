Video
La Liga win injunction to freeze 50 million euros of beIN assets

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 466

BARCELONA, OCT 14: Spain's top football division, La Liga, has taken out a court injunction against the beIN Media Group to freeze 50 million euros ($48.5 million) of their assets after non-payment for television rights.
The dispute is widely seen as the latest salvo in a feud between La Liga's outspoken president Javier Tebas and beIN Group Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is also the president of Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain.
The two men have been at loggerheads on a range of issues over the past few years.
A Spanish court placed a temporary hold on the 50 million euros pending a full hearing on the case, according to court documents issued on Monday that AFP has seen.
A La Liga spokesperson confirmed the Spanish league had sought legal remedies "to guarantee the payment of the amounts owed from the contracts for international TV rights following non-payment by beIN."
"BeIN is one of the leading media groups in world sport and entertainment. Our reputation is founded on decades of significant investment, best-in-class broadcasting, long-term and trusted relationships with rights-holders, and a track record of payment," a beIN Media Group spokesperson told AFP.    -AFP


