Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 1:01 AM
Sandeep Lamichanne's detention extended by five days

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 466
BIPIN DANI

The Kathmandu District Court on Thursday has extended the police custody of spinner Sandeep Lamichhane by five days as the police is yet to complete its investigations. This was revealed by his lawyer Saroj Ghimire.
The 22-year-old leg-spinner is being investigated for rape charges.
"My client was produced before the court today (Thursday). He was not hand-cuffed while being taken to the court", the lawyer, speaking exclusively over the phone.  
"The police had asked for a 7-day custody and we requested the court to suggest the police expedite the investigations. The police have already completed the so-called victim's investigations and we wonder why Sandeep's investigations are taking longer than expected. We requested the court to grant only 3-day custody but the court has finally granted a 5-day detention".
According to the other source, the police have prepared 34 questions for Sandeep and the player has already recorded his statement for the 13 questions.
It is also being alleged that the victim is not minor and her original birth certificate is likely to be challenged.
The hotel CCTV footage also suggests that it was not Sandeep but the girl was leading Sandeep to the hotel and the girl was seen locking the door.
Sandeep's parents, brother (Mohan), who has flown from India, where he is working and a lawyer, have been allowed to visit the player regularly. Sandeep is being well-looked after by police in custody.   


