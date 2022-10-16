Video
Sunday, 16 October, 2022
Sports

Cumilla notch win in National Youth Hockey

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 446

Host Cumilla district got off to a winning start as they blanked Lakshmipur district by 4-0 goals in one of the inaugural matches of the Al Arafah Islami Bank 27th National Youth Hockey
that has begun from on Friday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.
In the day's other match, Sylhet district split point with Chandpur district when their match ended in a tame goalless draw also held at the same venue.
Earlier, Cumilla district additional deputy commissioner Mohammad Kobirul Islam Khan formally inaugurated the Cumilla venue's match as the chief guest.
Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited's FAVP and manager Majharul Islam Chowdhury, Bangladesh Hockey Federation's (BHF) acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf, Cumilla District Sports Association's (DSA) general secretary Nazmul Ahsan Farque Roman, BHF's members Khaja Taher Lotif Munna, Jafrul Ahsan Babul and officials of Cumiila DSA were also present in the inauguration ceremony.     -BSS


