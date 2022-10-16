Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 1:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh limp into T20 WC after troubled build-up

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 445

Bangladesh are in the T20 World Cup main draw this year but face another winless tournament after if they can't recover from a troubled build-up.
Selectors called a truce with star player Shakib Al Hasan and invited him to resume the captaincy in August after he ended a controversial partnership with an offshore gambling website.
But his return made little difference in that month's Asia Cup, with the team crashing out after losses to Afghanistan and eventual winners Sri Lanka.
And they lost all four matches in this week's tri-series warm-ups against New Zealand and Pakistan.
Bangladesh face India, Pakistan, South Africa and two qualifiers in Group 2, and pundits have already written them off.
"There is no easy match in this kind of tournament. With the kind of cricket that we have played in recent times, it is difficult to expect something," said Nazmul Abedin, a highly regarded coach and cricket commentator in Bangladesh.
"If we can win just one game, that will be a big achievement for us."
Bangladesh's record in tournaments is dismal with their only victory in the T20 World Cup main draw coming against West Indies in the 2007 inaugural edition.
Home series wins over Australia and New Zealand last year raised hopes of a turnaround, until a winless run through last year's World Cup and a 3-0 series defeat to Pakistan soon after.
The twin humiliations prompted a shake-up, with head coach Russell Domingo relieved of his T20 duties and replaced by Sridharan Sriram ahead of this year's Asia Cup.
The team has also cycled through captains since last year's World Cup until Shakib returned after bowing to the cricket board's ultimatum to scrap the betting site deal.

'It will be tough'
Former Bangladesh captain and national selector Habibul Bashar has backed the team to put up a challenge in "tough" conditions Down Under, but was under no illusions about their chances.
"They should express themselves without worrying about the result and try to play their best cricket," he said.
"It will be tough because other teams are much ahead of Bangladesh and the conditions are also difficult."
Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das and Afif Hossain will carry the team's batting order while pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman will lead the bowling charge.
Shakib and team open their World Cup campaign at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 24 against the runners-up from qualifying Group A.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neuer ruled out of Bayern's top-of-the-table clash with Freiburg
‘Nobody can compete with Haaland-powered ManC’
Murray falls to Korda in Gijon Open quarter-finals
French football chiefs promise checks after workers' conditions in Qatar exposed
Neymar goes on trial in Barca ahead of World Cup
Xavi and Laporta all-in on Clasico after summer gamble
Renuka and Mandhana guide India to seventh Asia Cup title
Titu to coach Ctg Abahani coming season


Latest News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Iran again denies providing weapons to Russia for Ukraine fight
Recruit more manpower from Bangladesh: President to Sultan of Brunei
India reclaim Women's Asia Cup crown
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
11 rickshawpullers remanded in police box vandalism case
Dengue claims 6 more lives in just one day
Fair election impossible under Hasina, Gaibandha its proof: GM Quader
Passenger killed after thrown away from minibus in capital
Most Read News
Exchange rate and export trades
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
US says return to Iran deal unlikely 'in the near future'
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
Brunei Sultan due today
A regulation in need is a regulation indeed
Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China
Woodrow Wilson: The father of Public Administration
Proposal for time, cost raise for Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft