Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 1:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA Ranking

Bangladesh woman booters' ranking improved

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 497
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh women's national football team improved seven steps in the latest FIFA Women's World Ranking published recently.
The proud women placed 140th on the table by the governing body of Earth's football. It is the best position Bangladesh women attained so far in the current year.
In December last year, Bangladesh woman footballers moved to 143rd place. After that, they were demoted to 145th place in March this year. They went down one more step in June.
The women in red and green jerseys were at 147th place in the previous raking which was published on 5 August this year.
Now, with better performance and results in the recent SAFF Women's Championship 2022 held in Nepal from 6 to 19 September, Bangladesh women are back in the pavilion with seven steps of improvement.
In the South Asian event, Bangladesh women's national football team become the unbeaten champion with a 3-1 win over the host Nepal. Thus, Bangladesh not only celebrated a maiden victory in the SAFF Women's Championship but also had seen an improvement in its ranking.
On the other hand, India which was eliminated from the semis of the event after losing to Nepal has been demoted three steps in the latest ranking. They went down to the 61st from the 58th.
Among other South Asian counterparts, Nepal is ranked the 103rd, Sri Lanka 155th, the Maldives 159th, Pakistan 160th and Bhutan is the 177th in the ranking.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neuer ruled out of Bayern's top-of-the-table clash with Freiburg
‘Nobody can compete with Haaland-powered ManC’
Murray falls to Korda in Gijon Open quarter-finals
French football chiefs promise checks after workers' conditions in Qatar exposed
Neymar goes on trial in Barca ahead of World Cup
Xavi and Laporta all-in on Clasico after summer gamble
Renuka and Mandhana guide India to seventh Asia Cup title
Titu to coach Ctg Abahani coming season


Latest News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Iran again denies providing weapons to Russia for Ukraine fight
Recruit more manpower from Bangladesh: President to Sultan of Brunei
India reclaim Women's Asia Cup crown
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
11 rickshawpullers remanded in police box vandalism case
Dengue claims 6 more lives in just one day
Fair election impossible under Hasina, Gaibandha its proof: GM Quader
Passenger killed after thrown away from minibus in capital
Most Read News
Exchange rate and export trades
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
US says return to Iran deal unlikely 'in the near future'
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
Brunei Sultan due today
A regulation in need is a regulation indeed
Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China
Woodrow Wilson: The father of Public Administration
Proposal for time, cost raise for Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft