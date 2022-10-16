Bangladesh woman booters' ranking improved

Bangladesh women's national football team improved seven steps in the latest FIFA Women's World Ranking published recently.

The proud women placed 140th on the table by the governing body of Earth's football. It is the best position Bangladesh women attained so far in the current year.

In December last year, Bangladesh woman footballers moved to 143rd place. After that, they were demoted to 145th place in March this year. They went down one more step in June.

The women in red and green jerseys were at 147th place in the previous raking which was published on 5 August this year.

Now, with better performance and results in the recent SAFF Women's Championship 2022 held in Nepal from 6 to 19 September, Bangladesh women are back in the pavilion with seven steps of improvement.

In the South Asian event, Bangladesh women's national football team become the unbeaten champion with a 3-1 win over the host Nepal. Thus, Bangladesh not only celebrated a maiden victory in the SAFF Women's Championship but also had seen an improvement in its ranking.

On the other hand, India which was eliminated from the semis of the event after losing to Nepal has been demoted three steps in the latest ranking. They went down to the 61st from the 58th.

Among other South Asian counterparts, Nepal is ranked the 103rd, Sri Lanka 155th, the Maldives 159th, Pakistan 160th and Bhutan is the 177th in the ranking.

















