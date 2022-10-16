

Change in Bangladesh's WC squad to announce in 48 hrs: Nannu

Based on players performances, a few changes in the squad are obvious and the changed squad for the event is likely to announce before departing New Zealand.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 15-member World Cup squad on September 14 with four standbys- Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Sheikh Mahedi and Rishad Hossain. Soumya and Shariful among them, were in the squad for New Zealand tri-series and had mediocre contributions.

Sabbir Rahman, the member of World Cup squad, came in the squad as makeshift opener and got chances in four matches including the UAE tour, but scored 41 runs only; is possible to replaced by Soumya.

Shoriful on the other hand is going to succeed either of Mohammad Saifuddin and Ebadot Hossain. Pace bowling all-rounder Saifuddin comeback in the squad after a long time recovering from injury, had shine once among his three matches in New Zealand. Ebadot had done very well during previous New Zealand tour last year, had played one match only during tri-nation event. So, dropping any of these players will be a harsh decision. But inclusion of Shoriful is also important. It will be wise to bringing Shoriful in the squad in place of Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who had no contribution throughout his entire T20i career!

"We are discussing about the issue," the BCB's chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu told journalists on Friday. "Hopefully, we'll able to inform you something with 48 hours".

"Things that are advantageous for the team will be done," he added.

Bangladesh lost all the matches of the tri-series but still the selector finds one positive achievement from the event that is the 'approach'. He said, "One thing I liked during tri-series is the team approach. I do expect that this approach will continue".

"Team lost all the games, but if at any point of game could click, the scenario would be changed. Even if the approach remains positive during practice matches, with anticipation, team will do something good and will play good cricket from the very beginning of the World Cup," he explained.

Shanto, had never exceed 40 in his career, batted thrice in the just late tri-angular series, who scored 33 off 29 balls in his first match while 11 off 12 and 12 off 15 balls in respective appearance. Bangladesh chief selector still prefers Shanto in the squad showing his domestic performances.

"Shanto plays in rest two formats too. He is a very good performer in domestic cricket," Nannu excuses.

Nannu urged journalists not to criticize Shanto. He further said, "Instead of giving up the way you (the journalists) are criticizing a player, encourage him. Certainly, he will do well in future".





